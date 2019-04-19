7 events to enjoy this weekend in Madison

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Bernadette Peters will be in Madison this weekend.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Bernadette Peters will be in Madison this weekend.

At center stage this weekend in Madison is storied bass guitar player Victor Wooten, Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, a celestial Prince and a recreated Stonewall Inn. These musical and theatrical productions and more are among the best entertainment options in store over the next few days.

MUSIC

Victor Wooten Band, Shannon Hall, University of Wisconsin–Madison Memorial Union

Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m.

Victor Wooten is no slouch on the bass guitar, attested to by his five Grammy Awards, three “Bass Player of the Year” awards from Bass Player magazine and inclusion in Rolling Stone’s list of the “Top 10 Bassists of All Time.” At age 6, Wooten was already in a band opening for Curtis Mayfield and The Temptations. He remains the bassist for Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, which he cofounded in 1988. And in 2017, Wooten joined the reformed heavy metal band Nitro. For his Thursday night show at Shannon Hall, Wooten shares the “Wooten Woods Experience” — complete with students of his 20-year-old music and nature camps in Tennessee.

A Evening with Bernadette Peters, Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

Friday, April 19, 8 p.m.

On leave from the current Broadway production of "Hello, Dolly!," Bernadette Peters comes to Overture Hall on Friday night. Peters’ decades-long career includes three Tony Awards, including an honorary Tony Award bestowed on her earlier this year for her humanitarian volunteer work. Peters’ repertoire includes the soundtracks for "Sunday in the Park With George," "Into the Woods" and “Gypsy.”

Black Belt Eagle Scout, Communication, 2642 Milwaukee St.

Friday, April 19, 8 p.m.

Katherine Paul is Black Belt Eagle Scout, the multi-instrumentalist behind the critically acclaimed debut album “Mother of My Children” released late last year. A queer feminist and member of the Swinomish Indian Tribe of Washington State, Paul is on the dreamy and quieter end of the alt-rock scene in Portland, Oregon. Madison power pop band Disq opens.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Barrymore Theatre

Friday, April 19, 8 p.m.

A funky dance party will break out at the Barrymore Friday night even before headliner Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, a five-piece from Lincoln Nebraska, hits the stage. The band has released four albums of Motown-influenced soul music, and landed Hoyer as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2017. And opening the show, with more than twice the musicians, is Madison’s favorite disco band, VO5 — which promises to “reintroduce the smooth moves of the VO5 Hot Oil Dancers (last spotted at the End of the World Party at the Barrymore in 2012).” If you missed that the first time, don’t let it happen again and get there early.

420 Fest, Brink Lounge

Saturday, April 20, 4:20 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.

The Brink Lounge’s 420 Fest — a “celebration of all things cannabis” held on April 20, a day recognized worldwide by supporters of legalized marijuana — will include a dozen bands on two stages, vendor booths and frequent calls for activism. The seventh-annual event is a fundraiser for Madison NORML and the Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival.

THEATER

The Purple Circus, Barrymore Theatre

Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m.

Through otherworldly aerial arts and dance, The Purple Circus summons “Our Purple Majesty on Earth” (an allusion to the dearly departed Prince, presumably), raises awareness of the toll taken by opioid addiction and serves as a fundraiser for Tellurian, an area drug treatment facility. All ages are welcome to this celebration of movement and music.

“RAID! Attack on Stonewall,” Bartell Theatre

Friday-Saturday, April 19-20, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 21, 2 p.m.; April 24-27

StageQ, Madison's queer theater company, presents “RAID! Attack on Stonewall,” an original and commissioned production that takes audiences back to the 1969 Stonewall Riots. The infamous police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York, resulted in a week of violence and became the catalyst for the gay rights movement in the U.S.