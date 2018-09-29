6 must-see events in October

Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie, the five-member indie rock band from Washington state, posted a simple note on its website this summer announcing its international tour: “We can’t wait to see you out there. It’s our favorite thing to do.” Death Cab for Cutie performs at The Sylvee and is promoting “Thank You for Today,” the band’s ninth studio album. Two of its previous albums — “Plans” in 2005 and “Narrow Stairs” in 2008 — were recorded at Smart Studios, the famous East Washington Avenue recording studio that closed in 2010. New York band Charly Bliss will open. Oct. 3

Dane Arts Dance Arts Show

Seven choreographers, including Madison dancer Lisa Sexe, will perform at the Dane Arts Mural Arts building at 5004 Allis Ave. She and Mark Fraire, of Dane Arts, want to establish an annual spotlight for dancers with this inaugural show. Fraire hopes this event is a step in that direction. “My goal is to do this next year and the year after,” he says. “I want to see more opportunities for individual artists across art disciplines.” Oct. 6-7

Wisconsin Book Festival

Some Madison-area flair is incorporated into the 16th annual Wisconsin Book Festival, which takes place at Madison Central Library and other venues. This year’s literary lineup includes Madison resident Chloe Benjamin, author of “The Immortalists,” and Madison native Stu Levitan, who will discuss his new book “Madison in the Sixties,” due to be published next month. The 2017 fest drew 16,200 attendees to 113 events over a four-day period. Festival director Conor Moran has spearheaded the past six festivals. He’s pleased to draw book fans from all over Wisconsin. “We’ve seen a tremendous buy-in and growth from communities across the state,” Moran says. Oct. 11-14

Dane Arts Buy Local Market

Change and growth have been good for the Dane Arts Buy Local Market, which expands to two days and moves to a bigger location in 2018. The Oct. 12-13 event moves from downtown Madison to Fitchburg’s Yahara Bay Distillery. Mark Fraire, director of cultural affairs for Dane Arts, has overseen the market since it started four years ago. “One of the goals we had with the night market was to move it outside of Madison eventually, to generate more interest around the county,” Fraire says. The market, with daytime hours on Oct. 13, has continued to attract a higher caliber of talent and greater buy-in from artists, says Fraire, adding that jurists reviewed 70 applications for 28 artist spots for this year’s event. Oct. 12-13

Garbage

The iconic band founded in Madison in 1993 released a remastered edition of “Version 2.0” in June to mark the 20th anniversary of the disc. “Sonically, the album has moments of razor-sharp clarity and soft beauty. Indeed, it’s possibly our best album," says Butch Vig, the band’s drummer and producer. Garbage could perform songs from that album — such as “I Think I’m Paranoid” or “Push It” — when it plays at The Sylvee this month. Lead singer Shirley Manson says Garbage began recording new songs in April for an album planned for release in 2019. Oct. 16

Craig Ferguson

Craig Ferguson is best known for his nine-year run hosting “The Late Late Show.” Since that gig ended in 2014, the Scottish-American actor and comedian has done stand-up demonstrating his quick-witted comedy chops. “What the world needs now more than ever is an aging, unhinged vagrant traveling from place to place ranting nonsense into a microphone,” Ferguson says about his extensive U.S. Fabulous Hobo Tour, stopping at the Barrymore Theatre. Oct. 29