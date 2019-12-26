6 funny, musical events for Christmas Weekend

Photo from Barrymore Theatre Two ice-fisherman spend some time outdoors in " Guys on Ice " at Barrymore Theatre .

As you're coming down off your Christmas high this weekend, spend some time exploring the local arts scene. Ian Bagg, Nate Craig and "Guys on Ice" are sure to provide some holiday-themed humor this weekend.

The musical offering this weekend range from classical to country to dubstep. You can hear the former while taking in the new Hamel Music Center, line dance at the Majestic Theatre or get down at Liquid. Whatever your heart desires Madison has going on this weekend.

COMEDY

Ian Bagg, Comedy on State

Thursday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m., 10:30

p.m.

Comedy Central regular Ian Bagg comes to Comedy on State. A Canadian native, Bagg likes

to poke fun at Canadian stereotypes, including hockey fans. After performing at venues across the country — and kissing a fish in Newfoundland — Bagg felt he'd done all there was to do for a comedian in Canada. So he moved into a youth hostel in New York and started anew. Bagg has performed on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." See Bagg perform this weekend in Madison.

Nate Craig, Home for the Holidays, Majestic Theatre

Friday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m.

An alum of both Madison West High School and UW–Madison, comedian Nate Craig is best known for his role as Phil Milgrim on Netflix's "Maniac," performing alongside Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. Craig has also starred on TruTV's "World's Dumbest" and Comedy Central's "Roast Battle" and hosts the podcast "The Visitor's Locker Room." Craig is coming to Majestic to help us end 2019 on a high note.

THEATER

"Guys on Ice," Barrymore Theatre

Thursday, Dec. 26, 7: 30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27, 2: 30 p.m., 7: 30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 28, 2: 30

p.m., 7: 30 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 30, 7: 30 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 31, 4: 30 p.m.

You've seen those big, tough Midwesterners bundled up around a hole in the ice, but have

you ever actually gotten to know one? Meet Marvin and Lloyd, two best buds who like the spend their days fishing in the frigid cold and waxing semi-philosophically. "Guys on Ice," a musical comedy first staged in Door County in 1998, features the timeless songs "Fish is the Miracle Food" and "Ode to a Snowmobile Suit."

MUSIC

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Hamel Music Center, Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall

Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m.

Three powerhouse musicians, Rachel Barton Pine on violin, Kitt Reuter-Foss a mezzo-soprano and Jason Kutz on piano, take to the newly-built Hamel Music Center stage Friday night to perform at a year-end concert in honor of Jun and Sandy Lee, generous supporters of the arts. Pine played with Chicago Symphony Orchestra at age 10, Reuter-Foss has starred in operas all over the world, and Kutz is a three-time concerto competition winner. The three musicians will create a night of unforgettable music in Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall.

Shania Twain Night: A Madison Tribute to the Queen of Country Pop + Country

Karaoke, High Noon Saloon

Friday, Dec. 27, 8: 30 p.m.

Local country artists Alyssia Dominguez, Beth Kille, Chloe Louise, Lyndsay Evans,

Shawndell Marks and Jillian Rae help us appreciate the timeless anthems of Shania Twain. These talented women will perform all of Twain's biggest hits, such as "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Still The One" and, of course, "Man I Feel Like a Woman." Visit High Noon Saloon this weekend for some fierce female empowerment. The recommended dress code is boots and cowboy hats.

12th Planet, Liquid

Saturday, Dec. 28, 10 p.m.

When John Dadzie first got into electronic music, he was only a teenager. The musician started out producing drum and bass tracks but soon focused his attention on dubstep with the alias 12th Planet. 12th Planet has collaborated with Skrillex and performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Ultra Music Festival. The Los Angeles-based dubstep DJ brings the West Coast party to Madison this weekend at Liquid.



Dana Munro is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.