6 can't-miss Best of Madison winners' concerts in March

These six bands were some of the top groups

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 07:00 AM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 08:19 AM CST

If You Had a Brain... you’d go see these 6 Best of Madison winning acts in March!

No Name String Band will be at the Alchemy Café at 10:30 p.m. on March 10. 

Catch The Jimmys at 8 p.m. on March 15 at Tofflers Pub and Grill in New Glarus. 

Watch Steely Dane perform at 8 p.m. on March 15 at Granite Peak in Wausau. 

The Soggy Prairie Boys will perform at 8:30 p.m. on March 23 at the east Madison location of Mr. Brews Taphouse on High Crossing Boulevard.

You can find Kelsey Miles at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 at The Verona Woods in Verona. 

5th Gear takes the stage at 9 p.m. on March 31 at Crawfish Junction Restaurant & Bar in Johnson Creek.

