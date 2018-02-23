6 can't-miss Best of Madison winners' concerts in March

Photo courtesy of No Name String Band No Name String Band

If You Had a Brain... you’d go see these 6 Best of Madison winning acts in March!

No Name String Band will be at the Alchemy Café at 10:30 p.m. on March 10.

Catch The Jimmys at 8 p.m. on March 15 at Tofflers Pub and Grill in New Glarus.

Watch Steely Dane perform at 8 p.m. on March 15 at Granite Peak in Wausau.

The Soggy Prairie Boys will perform at 8:30 p.m. on March 23 at the east Madison location of Mr. Brews Taphouse on High Crossing Boulevard.

You can find Kelsey Miles at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 at The Verona Woods in Verona.

5th Gear takes the stage at 9 p.m. on March 31 at Crawfish Junction Restaurant & Bar in Johnson Creek.