53 things to do in Madison this September

Photo by Julieta Cervantes " The Book of Mormon " returns to Overture Hall at the Overture Center for the Arts on Sept 17-22.

Music

Kick off September with the inaugural Great Midwestern Hootenanny. Held at High Noon Saloon, this festival will revel in Midwest music, including bluegrass, Americana and roots music, as well as local craft beer and your favorite food cart grub. Sept. 1

Music

Combining elements of jazz and rock, acoustic and electronic instruments and with an array of collaborators, ranging from dancers to scientists, it's safe to say Mr. Chair's inspirations are varied. Don't miss their album release show at the Majestic Theatre. Sept. 5

Comedy

Best of the Midwest is the perfect opportunity to catch up on all the region's best comedy acts. With appearances from comedians Rory Rusch, Moe Yaqub and Molly Kearney, this show will have you laughing all night long. Sept. 5

Special Event

For two days, the Alliant Energy Center becomes your one-stop-shop for all things quilts. Expect a huge collection of vendors, exhibits and presentations to keep you occupied at Quilt Expo 2019. Sept. 5-7

Art

What happens to felled trees after the Madison Parks Department chops them down? The answer comes in the form of a new exhibit at the Overture Center for the Arts. "Phoenix from the Ashes" displays the sculptures and installations created by artists using the old wood from Madison's parks. Sept. 6

Comedy

You may be familiar with her routine appearances on shows like "Workaholics," "Dear White People" or "Drunk History." Now you've got the chance to get acquainted with her stand-up. Don't miss Fortune Feimster at Comedy on State for two nights. Sept. 6-7

Music

Touring in support of their sixth studio album, Titus Andronicus is set to bring their talents to the High Noon Saloon. If you're a fan of punk music, you don't want to miss this show. Sept. 8

Comedy

Doug Stanhope has been doing stand up comedy for nearly 30 years. This award-winning comic brings his talents to Comedy on State for two nights, but act fast because night one is already sold out. Sept. 9-10

Special Event

Featuring a collaboration between UW–Madison geoscience professor Stephen Meyers and live musical ensemble Mr. Chair, "The Art of Teaching: Inspiring the Next Generation of Scientists" explores innovations in science education. Swing by the Overture Center to catch this event. Sept. 10

Theatre

Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy brings incredible feats of athleticism, stunning design and an action-packed story to the Overture Center. This event is fun for the whole family. Sept. 10

Music

In support of their latest release, "Marigold," Pinegrove bring their indie rock sounds to the Majestic Theatre. Stephen Steinbrink & Common Holly open the show. Sept. 12

Comedy

She's written for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and was named one of Comedy Central's Comedians to Watch. Emmy Blotnick does her standup routine at Comedy on State. Sept. 12

Music

It's not often that a Grammy-winning reggae act takes the stage in Madison. After winning Best Reggae Album at the Grammys in 2015 and 2017, Morgan Heritage has a new project, and you've got the chance to see them live. Sept. 12

Theatre

A harrowing story packed with unexpected humor, the Forward Theatre Company is bringing "Mary Jane" to Overture Center. Catch the Wisconsin premiere. Sept. 12-29

Music

The Memorial Union Terrace is meant to be a place for people to come together. What better way to unite people than with a collection of musicians from across the globe. Don't miss the Madison World Music Festival. Sept.13

Comedy

Most known for his time spent on NBC's "Last Comic Standing." Since then, Gary Gulman has made a name for himself in the world of comedy. Check out his stand-up at Comedy on State. Sept. 13-14

Special Event

Now in its third year, the Cap Times Idea Fest is continuing its streak of hosting engaging panels and discussions about politics, equity, the economy and culture. This year's events take place in Memorial Union, the Pyle Center, Music Hall and Wisconsin Alumni Association headquarters. Sept. 13-14

Art

"Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics" is the newest exhibit at the Chazen Museum of Art. Explore this new exhibit and get a deeper understanding of the many ways in which plastic is entrenched in our lives. Sept. 13 - Jan. 5

Special Event

After posing as an airline pilot, doctor and attorney during his younger years, Frank Abagnale was eventually caught. Since then his story was turned into a huge movie ("Catch Me if You Can") and he went on to become an advisor for the FBI. Don't miss his talk on how to avoid fraud. Sept. 13

Music

The final installment of the 2019 Live on King Street series is here. Minnesota rapper Prof is set to bring his wicked rhymes to the stage in what is sure to be a high-octane finale to one of Madison's favorite summer series. Sept. 13

Comedy

You've likely got a ste of his humor in his films or TV appearances. Now you can hear Nick Offerman's stand-up live in person at the Orpheum Theatre. Sept. 13

Theatre

Presented by Strollers Theatre, "Bloomsday" tells the story of a time-traveling Irish couple looking to explore the beginning of their love long after it's passed. This show runs for 10 nights at the Bartell Theatre. Sept. 13-28

Special Event

With the approach of fall comes an undeniable urge to drink more craft beer. Satisfy your cravings at Isthmus Oktobeerfest at Breese Stevens Field. Sept. 14

Special Event

With street sales, children's activities and live entertainment, the Monroe Street Fair is the perfect way to spend a weekend day. Activities run throughout the day. Sept. 14

Music

Touring in support of their newest album, "Weather," Tycho is coming to The Sylvee. If you're a fan of electronic music, you don't want to miss this Grammy-nominated group. Sept. 14

Special Event

The Willy Street Fair always offers excellent food and great live music. Indulge in both while supporting local businesses. Sept. 14-15

Music

With STRFKR's newest project "Being No One, Going Nowhere," the group finds a new and compelling sound. Immerse yourself in the sonic textures of the frenetic dance pop group's music at The Sylvee. Sept. 15

Music

The Head and the Heart have taken American indie folk music to new heights. Now touring in support of their fourth album, the group is playing The Sylvee two nights in a row, and the first show is sold out. Sept. 15-16

Theatre

Praised by the New York Times as the "best musical of this century," "The Book of Mormon" returns to Overture Hall. Stay after the show on Sept. 19 for the chance to participate in a Q&A with the artists behind the production. Sept. 17-22

Music

Steel Pulse embodies the idea of revolution through music. Their latest album "Mass Manipulation" critiques the injustices in the world. Catch them live at the Barrymore Theatre. Sept. 17

Music

Weaving together vintage and modern pop sounds is no easy feat, but Generationals does it extremely well. Catch the duo perform at the High Noon Saloon in support of their latest release, "Reader As Detective." Sept. 18

Music

The excitement of attending an album or EP release party is hard to beat. Now, one of Madison's most impressive acts is hosting one. You absolutely don't want to miss Immigré's EP Release Show at the High Noon Saloon. Sept. 19

Comedy

With a comedy tour called "Body Shots World Tour," it's safe to say that Bert Kreischer is still very much leading a party lifestyle. He's bringing that fun to the Orpheum Theatre. Sept. 19

Special Event

"Lore" is a podcast about the real life horror stories that have happened throughout history. Head over to the Barrymore Theatre to watch a live recording of the podcast and get in the mood for Halloween's a month early. Sept. 19

Comedy

For three nights, Comedy on State is where you'll find Ari Shaffir doing his stand-up. He explores his time growing up in a Jewish Orthodox household and straying from his faith. Sept. 19-21

Music

Americana music has the ability to tug at the heartstrings in a way many other genres can't, and that's why Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors' show at the Majestic Theatre is an absolute must-see. Sept. 21

Music

How often is it that you get to go to a rock concert with chainsaw carving, DJs, tarot readings, belly dancing, caburlesque and a collection of weird art vendors? If any of that pique your interest, then you'll want to put Helliphest at the High Noon Saloon on your calendar. Sept. 21

Special Event

"Criminal" is a podcast about crime and its many forms. Sometimes the stories are about the perpetrator, sometimes the victim, and sometimes it's unclear who's who. Head over to the Barrymore Theatre to watch a live recording of an episode. Sept. 21

Dance

Inspired by the beauty and joy found in the natural world, "Joy in Nature" is the latest performance put on by Madison Contemporary Dance. The dance company is helping raise awareness and funds for the Madison Clean Lakes Alliance throughout the 2019 season. Sept. 21-22

Music

Based in Atlanta, Blackberry Smoke is a country rock band that blends the two genres very well. Now exploring more of their southern rock roots, Blackberry Smoke is touring in support of their sixth album. Catch their show at The Sylvee. Sept. 24

Music

Reuniting for the first time in 17 years, Crash Test Dummies are back for the 25-year anniversary of their second album "God Shuffled His Feet." Don't miss this historic show at the Barrymore Theatre. Sept. 24

Music

Blending R&B, classic soul and pop, Wilder Woods is bringing his talents to the Majestic Theatre. Known by many as Bear Rinehart, the lead vocalist of Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, Wilder Woods is a brand new endeavor for the artist. Sept. 25

Comedy

After winning Comedy on State's "Funniest Person in Madison 2015" award, Geoffrey Asmus is back at Madison's downtown comedy club. For two nights you have the chance to catch a hilariously awkward and self-aware stand-up set. Sept. 26-27

Music

The New Pornographers have been a staple in indie rock for over two decades now. Touring in support of their newest album, "In the Morse Code of Break Lights" (which comes out the day of their Madison show), the group is sure to bring a ton of energy with their pop-fueled rock. Sept. 27

Music

"Love, Lust & Redemption" by the Madison Symphony Orchestra features organist Greg Zelek in his first MSO concerto. Performances run over three nights. Sept. 27-29

Special Event

Madison's own Dan Savage brings his Savage Love podcast to the Barrymore Theatre for the latest installment of his live show. Get all of your sex and relationship questions answered by the master himself. Sept. 27

Special Event

If you're a fan of crisp fall evenings and live music, look no further than Crackle: Fire & Froth at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Grab food and drinks and dance around the bonfires. Sept. 27

Music

Hailing from Norway, Sigrid's interpretation of pop music is stunning. With only one EP under her belt so far, she's already shown a ton of promise. Catch her set at the Majestic Theatre with additional help from Raffaella. Sept. 28

Special Event

With a huge lineup of family friendly events, including arts and crafts, dances and animals to play with, Fall Harvest Festival at the Madison Children's Museum is the go-to fall themed event for the whole family. Sept. 28

Comedy

After writing and starring in his own sitcom in Finland, ISMO eventually made the trip to America to continue his comedy career. Now, he uses his outside perspective to generate some seriously funny material. Sept. 29

Music

It's always thrilling to see a legendary music act come to Madison. The latest to do so is Toto. Touring in support of their greatest hits album '40 Trips Around The Sun," the iconic band is set to play at the Orpheum Theatre. Sept. 29

Music

When it comes to family-oriented concerts, it doesn't get much better than the Fall Family Hoedown with the Little Miss Ann Band. Featuring Ann Torralba, aka Little Miss Ann, this show is sure to have your kids smiling from ear to ear. Sept. 29

Music

Experimental math rock group The Swizzle is hosting a release party for their new album "Black Capitol." If you like electrifying guitar jam sessions, you need to go to this show. Sept. 30

Logan Rude is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.