53 things to do in Madison this May

Photo courtesy of Brat Fest website Mr. Ed's Magical Midways Carnival has more than 35 attractions at The World's Largest Brat Fest, coming to Madison on Memorial Day weekend.

Music

Lose yourself in the hypnotic music of Old Time Relijun at the High Noon Saloon this month. The band is back after a decade-long hiatus celebrating their 23rd anniversary with a nationwide tour. May 1

Art

The exhibition "Secrete, Augment, Testify" by Chloe Darke is a display of instruments that resemble medical apparatus, with an air of disturbing uncertainty. The viewer is unsure whether the tools are surgical or decorative. Darke's work, awarded the Russel and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize, is on display now at the Chazen Museum of Art. May 1-June 16

Music

Made up of members from around the world (specifically Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea and the UK), Superorganism comes togetherat the Majestic Theatre. Don't miss seeing these rising techno popstars perform. May 1

Theater

Six runaways vow to keep absolutely silent in their attempt to escape from bustling city life, but human connection becomes difficult without vebal communication. "Small Mouth Sounds," presented by Madison Theater Guild and directed by Dana Pellebon, takes the stage at the Bartell Theatre in a charming, sometimes awkward production. May 1-4

Music

Hunter Hayes has a philosophy of celebrating perseverance, and that's what his "Closer To You Tour" is all about. Feel the hope reverberating through his newly released music at The Sylvee. May 2

Music

Timothy Showalter was once a school teacher. That is, until his house burned down. In the days following this tragedy, he slept on park benches with an old, borrowed guitar and wrote songs. Performing as Strand of Oaks, Showalter is a singer-songwriter and producer. Catch him at the High Noon Saloon. May 2

Comedy

Dane Cook brings his "Tell It Like It Is" tour to the Orpheum Theater. A star of stage and screen, Cook recently made his directorial debut with the film. "Troublemaker." May 3

Music

The compelling pop band LANY released its first few singles anonymously on SoundCloud in 2014. As the group grew in popularity quickly, the members revealed their identities before embarking on world tours. LANY's newest album, "Malibu Nights," was released last October. Here the new songs at The Sylvee. May 3

Art

Celebrate your local artists at the Overture Galleries Spring Reception. Three galleries feature six artists in the Promenade Lounge at the Overture Center for the Arts. End the night with "Talk. Write. Listen," a workshop by artist Kayla Story that encourages participants to exchange stories about father figures. May 3

Theater

Enter a world of pure imagination with the Children's Theater of Madison's production of "Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka." The whole family will be swept off to the land of Oompa Loompas and chocolate rivers when Charlie finds a golden ticket. May 3-5, 10-12

Music

The Madison Symphony Orchestra concludes its season with "Symphony of a Thousand" at Overture Hall. Director John DeMain partnered with three choirs and eight opera singers to bring more than 500 artists on stage for Mahler's "Symphony No. 8." May 3-5

Theater

The play, "Shiny Things," follows the life of Eliza, who compares living with attention deficit disorder to experiencing endless vaudeville performances. "Shiny Things," written and directed by Heather Renken, is performed on the Evjue Stage at the Bartell. May 3-5, 8-12 and 16-18

Music

Johnny Likes Noize is a Madison band that plays everything from punk rock and blues to hard rock and country. Celebrate the release of Johnny Likes Noize's first official EP, "SHHHH...," at the Crucible. Mars Hall opens. May 4

Special Event

Grab the kids, lightsabers, Darth Vader masks and capes and head to the Madison Children's Museum for "May the Fourth Be With You," a museum-wide event. Celebrate this Star Wars-themed holiday by meeting R2D2, joining in an Empire versus Rebel Scavenger Hunt and marveling at the Lego Star Wars exhibition by the Wisconsin Lego Users Group. May 4

Music

He may not be the tallest man on Earth, but Kristian Matsson does write and perform big songs with lyrical heft. "An Evening With The Tallest Man On Earth" will feature music off of Matsson's first album in four years, "I Love You. It's A Fever Dream," in Overture Center's Capitol Theater. May 4

Music

Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst are partners, parents, children's book authors and the folk-rock duo Shovels & Rope. Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls open the show at The Sylvee. May 5

Film

The film series Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen screens "Seed" (1931) in the Chazen Auditorium. "Seed" is the story of a writer who abandons his wife and kids to rekindle an old flame. Directed by John Stahl, the film is known for its dry melodrama. May 5

Music

Adelitas Way has toured with Guns N' Roses, Creed and Papa Roach, among others. This hard rock band from Las Vegas saw their song "Ready for War (Pray for Peace)", from their fifth studio album, become the the official theme song of "WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs" in 2016. Headbang to it at the Majestic, where ZFG, Blacklite District and American Sin open. May 5

Music

Iowa-born singer-songwriter Julia Michaels began her career writing songs for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Fifth Harmony. Her debut single, "Issues," hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017. See Michaels at the Majestic. May 6

Music

With his life's mission to "alert the world to the ongoing chicken holocaust in fast-food joints around the globe,” Buckethead also likes to swing nunchucks, imitate robots and trade toys with audience members. And he does it all with a bucket on his head. Buckethead was also voted No. 8 on the “Top 10 Greatest Guitar Shredders of All Time." Grab your buckets and white face masks before heading to the show at the Majestic. May 7

Dance

The choreography and costuming of Shen Yun performances draw from 5,000 years of Chinese culture involving mystic lands and captivating characters. Colorful costumes, animated backgrounds and unforgettable dancers combine to make a magnificent event at Overture Hall. May 7-8

Music

The band Lucius began when Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig met at Berklee College of Music in Boston where they were studying. By playing music together, they settled on a soulful sound with moving lyrics. Now the group has embarked on "The Live Nudes Tour," stopping at the Barrymore. Pure Bathing Culture opens. May 8

Special Event

To raise money for their 2019-2020 season, Kanopy Dance is hosting a Benefit Party at Giant Jones Brewing Co. Enter to win silent auction items, see live performances up close and enjoy flights of craft brews and local pizza. May 8

Music

Native Howl, progenitors of "thrash grass" — a combination of thrash metal and bango-led bluegrass — comes to the High Noon Saloon. The Leonard, Michigan, band was titled its second album "Thrash Gras" and a new genre of music was born. Native Howl is joined by opener 20 Watt Tombstone. May 8

Dance

America's leading Latino dance organization Ballet Hispanicoasdf has spent the last 50 years bringing communities together through dance. Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro leads the group of Latino artists from around the world to Overture Hall. May 9

Music

Mark Farina describes himself as a "modern day traveling minstrel" who has trail blazed his way across America by DJing dance and house music. At the High Noon Saloon, Farina mixes beats with technical ease and expertise. May 10

Theater

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is a play about a 15-year-old adolescent with autism who finds himself accused of murdering his neighbor's dog. Directed by Kathleen Tissot and starring Payton Cardella, several performances of the play are set throughout the month on the Bartell’s Dury Stage. May 10-12, 16-18 and 23-25

Dance

It’s prom season, but high school teenagers aren't the only ones invited to "Sea of Sin: A Dark '90s Prom." Don your dark lipstick and ripped fishnet for an under the sea-themed gothic dance party at Crucible. Presented by Body to Body, the night features music by DJ WhiteRabbit and Eurotic, professional prom photo opportunities and even the chance to meet a real-life (goth) mermaid. May 11

Music

Twin Peaks releases its third album, "Down In Heaven," on May 13. And if it's anything like the first two, Twin Peaks fans will be screaming for more. The quintet, appearing at the Majestic, is known for their DIY production, attitude and rogue songwriting style. May 11

Dance

"Midsummer's Eve" highlights the work of Kanopy Company 2, the next generation of dancers and choreographers from Kanopy's pre-professional training program. Watch artists lure the warm weather, fireflies and starry nights out of their winter hibernation in Overture's Promenade Hall. May 11

Music

In Billboard Magazine's "Top Bands And Duos" list, Chicago ranked number four, making the group the highest charting American band in the list's history. It's not all talk either, Chicago has been touring for 52 consecutive years and this month the legendary rock band performs in Overture Hall. May 12

Music

The Mountain Goats are at the Majestic this month, with opener Shana Cleveland. Since 1991, the quartet has poked holes in the idea that all monsters are bad, challenging audiences to see the good in dark times. May 14

Music

Longtime friends make the best indie-rock bands. Ona, performing at High Noon Saloon, formed in 2013, and the group's first album "American Fiction" made NPR's "Best of" list. May 15

Special Event

Robots, unicorns, science fiction, oh my! The theme for this month's Adult Swim night at the Madison Children's Museum's is "Robots & Unicorns." Spend a night away from the kids making unicorn horns, robot antennae, glitter tattoos, shrinky drinks and buttons. May 17

Art

The artist reception for "Uprooted: Plants in a Changing Climate" is hosted at the James Watrous Gallery in the Overture. An artists' panel begins at 5:30 p.m. before the opening of the exhibit with works by five Wisconsin artists that discuss the serious threats facing our environment today. May 17

Music

With the charm of '60s garage band, '70s glam and '80s new wave comes I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, a group that resurrects the pop magic over the decades. At the Majestic, the colorful bangers bring back the days of loud fashion, infectious melodies and an overall transcendence. May 17

Comedy

Amanda Seales is one of the nation's most popular up-and-coming comedians. She combines social justice education with witty and intellectual humor that can be found in everything from her weekly podcast "Small Doses" to her hit comedy game show "Smart, Funny & Black." Seales' "I Be Knowin’ Tour" stops at the Capitol Theater. May 18

Music

Milwaukee's favorite acoustic punk band Violent Femmes is still at it and coming to The Sylvee. The guys who brought us "Blister in the Sun" are still mainstays of festivals, clubs and theaters all over the world. May 18

Comedy

Fred Armisan, the quirky comic actor from "Saturday Night Live," took hilarious turns in movies sunch as "Anchorman," "EuroTrip" and "Cop Out." He's now touring his musical comedy act, "Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome." Catch it at the Majestic. May 18

Music

Following the death of Bobby Hatfield, audiences begged Bill Medley to continue The Righteous Brothers' legacy. That's when Medley found Bucky Heard, and kept the magic alive. Catch the classic rock band — known for hits like "You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’" — in the Capitol Theater. May 19

Dance

Cheer on your little one or inspire them to get moving and shaking themselves with the Kanopy Academy All School Showcase in Overture's Promenade Hall. Watch tiny dancers, ages three and up, perform various forms of dance ranging from ballet to modern. May 19

Music

Shinedown addresses anxiety, doubts, demons, physical and mental struggle and triumph in their "Attention, Attention World Tour" coming to The Sylvee. Shinedown is a 21st century rock group that prioritizes their lyrics just as much as their head banging guitar solos. This is billed as an all-ages show. May 21

Music

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra gather together on stage for "Side by Side" in Overture Hall. This free event is great for families, and provides WYSO members the chance to perform with seasoned professionals. May 21

Music

Prepare to be transported to the land of Avatar, where the immortal king graciously shares restorative resource of metal with your ears. On their "Avatar Country World Tour," the metal band, Avatar, presents an otherworldly performance wrapped up in an elaborate story about their beginnings. Opening the concert at The Sylvee are Dance of the Dead, 68 and Devon Townsend. May 23

Music

They've had the media confused for the last decade. Snarky Puppy is not quite a jazz band, not quite an R&B band and not quite an instrumental band either. Nate Chinen of the New York Times’ suggests listeners just, take Snarky Puppy "for what they are, rather than judge them for what they're not." Joined by Alina Engibaryan at the Orpheum Theater. May 24

Special Event

Since 1983, The World's Largest Brat Fest has raised money for more than 100 local charities with three days of music, food and family-friendly fun over Memorial Day weekend. The fest takes place on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center. May 24-26

Music

John Prine and Todd Snider are at Overture Hall this month with all of their folksy, bluesy, songwriting genius. Prine is a two-time Grammy winner with more than 50 years as a performer. Snider, who has also played folk and roots music over his nearly 25-year career, released his 18th album in February. May 25

Music

Tash Sultana began her music career when her homemade videos went viral. She's a self-taught artist who has mastered more than 15 instruments, but her live performance on stage is what audiences remember her for. Catch Sultana at The Sylvee, with a guest performance by the Pierce Brothers. May 29

Special Event

The Women of Distinction Leadership Awards honors outstanding women who have showed incredible dedication to eliminating racism and empowering women in their spheres of influence. The 45th annual Leadership Awards luncheon is held at the Monona Terrace and benefits the YWCA. May 30

Film

"No Small Matter" is a documentary about early childhood education, an overlooked yet powerful force for good in America. The film comments on the importance of the first five years of a child's life and the crises that can occur when those formative years are overlooked. "No Small Matter" plays at the Barrymore, presented by United Way of Dane County. May 30

Theater

In collaboration with Madison Ballet, the wartime musical "On the Town" hits the Overture's Capitol Theater. Set in 1944, the musical depicts three sailors on a 24-hour leave in New York City. May 30-June 1

Music

The rock and roll band Reignwolf is known for its raw sound and energetic performances. Their debut album, "Hear Me Out," is available now. See the band live at the Majestic. May 31

Special Event

Grab your pomade and red, polka-dot bandanna for the "Summer Lovin' Bash" at Crucible. All ages are welcome at this day-long vintage, rockabilly celebration! Enjoy music from Brett and The Dandys and Gas Can Alley, as well as delicious eats from local food trucks, a vintage car show and even a pinup contest. May 31

Clair VanValkenburg is an editorial intern for Madison Magazine.