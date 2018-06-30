50 ways to spend your Madison summer this July

Photo courtesy of Pinterest Fete de Marquette, the festival benefiting the near-eastside Wil-Mar Neighborhood that hosts it, is July 12-15 this year.

Music

The High Noon Saloon rings in the Fourth with a lineup of local bluegrass artists performing at club's Red, White and Bluegrass celebration, with an open jam on their patio for those who want to play along. July 1

Music

Classic music ensembles find a home on the Memorial Union Terrace with the Summer Serenades concert series. Three Sundays in July — starting with the Lucia String Quartet on July 1 — can add soothing ambiance as you enjoy a terrace pitcher. July 1, 15 & 29

Special Event

Contestants try to out-pun each other at High Noon Saloon’s pun slam “Pundamonium.” Want to compete? Just show up and see how you fair pun-der pressure. July 2

Music

Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ Great Lawn will fill with lawn chairs, blankets and local music on five July Tuesdays for the Summer Concert Series. Take in the sights and smells of the gardens during a musical picnic at Olbrich. July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

Art

Local artist Carl Homstad captures Madison’s landscapes in his wood block prints exhibit, on display in the Garver Gallery throughout the month. July 3-31

Music

Minneapolis-based alternative music group Marah in the Mainsail will roll into the High Noon Saloon like a storm cloud with brass instruments, large drums and new ideas for powerful experimental jams. July 5

Music

The University of Wisconsin—Madison’s School of Music Summer Band Final Concert will showcase students performing what they've been rehearsing for weeks. The concert is open to the public and will feature a variety of classical pieces. July 5

Music

The National Women’s Music Festival celebrates women in the arts, and opens a space for four days of cultural exchange. Auctions, workshops, comedy and theater performances, spirituality sessions and more will pack this event at the Marriott Madison West Hotel and Conference Center in Middleton. July 5-8

Music

Three Thursdays in July can be spent on the rooftop of Monona Terrace, overlooking the lake with live music (cover bands SuperTuesday on July 5 and Totally Neon on July 12 and favorite local country music band Madison County on July 19) for the Concerts on the Rooftop series. July 5, 12 & 19

Music

Deep, smooth singer Ray LaMontagne will croon at Breese Stevens Field. "Very special guest" Neko Case will also perform. Both artist have releases a new album in the past few months. July 6

Music

For the fifth year, Stoughton Opera House is hosting musicians, varying in style from folkadelic to funk, for the Catfish River Music Festival, held in an outside gazebo. The event will include vendors selling food, beverages, art, clothing and more, and funds raised support the Stoughton Opera House. July 6-8

Art

The James Watrous Gallery in the Overture Center welcomes two solo artists — sculptors Rob Neilson and Will Pergl — who both give physical forms to thoughts and memories. Opens July 6

Theater

All Capitol Steps members spent time working in politics, now they’re taking to the stage to satirize their own work. Started 30 years ago when former actor turned President Ronald Reagan was in office, and continuing into President Trump’s era, the group operates on one thought: If entertainers can go into politics, why shouldn’t politicians become entertainers? July 7

Music

UW–Madison’s Arts Institute will play newly-discovered old works — we’re talking 16th and 17th century pieces — and teach participants about the music through workshop and lectures at the annual Madison Early Music Festival. July 7-14

Art

Four artists invite observer to the Overture Center’s Playhouse Gallery to interact with their artwork in "Yearnings," an exhibit in which the creators question their personal joys and fears and want to answer the question: how do we find unity in this divided world? Reception July 8

Theater

Madison Shakespeare Company claims their production "The True Chronicle History Of King Leir" is the original and true story of King Lear. July 8-12

Music

Igor Yuzov of Igor and Red Elvises broke the rules by playing rock and roll music in Russia when it was illegal. Now they’re coming to the High Noon Saloon to defy more odds and “bring the party with them” with their edgy music. July 11

Literature

Poet David Keplinger will chat about his new poetry collection, "Another City," and bestselling author Parker J. Palmer will read from his reflective novel about aging, "On the Brink of Everything: Grace, Gravity, and Getting Old," at A Room of One’s Own. July 11

Comedy

Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor David Cross, perhaps best known for his role in the TV series “Arrested Development,” makes a stop on his "Oh Come On" standup comedy tour at the Orpheum Theater. July 12

Art

The Chazen Museum of Art’s opening reception for Watanabe: Japanese Print Envoy will be more than cocktails and small talk. Kids and adults will be immersed in the art hands-on by practicing the ancient Japanese art gyotaku, and viewing a drumming performance and lecture. July 12

Music

Eclectic local band Mal-O-Dua will headline one Thursday of High Noon’s Summer Patio Series. They combine French Swing and Hawaiian music to create a truly eclectic sound. July 12

Comedy

Comedian Matt Braunger will crack wise at the Comedy Club on State as he often does on TV, at festival performances and on his own podcast, “Ding-Donger with Matt Braunger.” July 12-14

Theater

Actors are also producers with Upstart Crows Productions. This season, they’re presenting Pierre Carlet de Marivaux’s "The Game of Love and Chance," a saga about an elite arranged marriage and the couple's deviant plan to disguise their servants as themselves. July 12-14

Theater

Seymour finds a unique plant he believes can keep his plant store in business. But when the plant comes to life and is hungry for humans, Seymour has to save the day. Step into the "Little Shop of Horrors," presented by students and faculty of UW–Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama. July 12-29

Special Event

An event for the whole family, Fete de Marquette celebrates and benefits Madison’s Wil-Mar Neighborhood with 20 musical performances, dozens of local food and art vendors and activities for the young and old at this giant block party. July 12-15

Music

Recipe for a Madison summer: listen to live jams, sip a drink from the East Side Club’s tiki bar and watch the sunset over Lake Monona. Mix those together and you get The Sunset Lakeside Summer Music Series. July 12 & 26

Music

Good news, early 2000s kids. Jesse McCartney is coming back to Madison. The pop singer-songwriter grew up like his fans, and plans to showcase new music at the Majestic Theater. July 13

Theater

The specialty of Lamppost Players Children’s Theater is bringing C.S. Lewis’ mystical Narnia books to life on stage. This season they’ll Aslan, a Green Witch and more appear in "The Silver Chair" at Bethany Church. July 13-14

Music

DJs have two nights to stir up the crowd for a dance party during Musique Èlectronique, a festival of electronic dance music taking place after dark. July 13-14

Theater

Young actors take the roles of Shakespeare characters in the historical tale "Richard II," which documents the tragic life of King Richard II. July 14-July 29

Art

The 60th annual Art Fair on the Square will feature some 500 artists an draw a crowd more than 200,000 strong. Another 100 Wisconsin artists will showcase their crafts at the Art Fair Off the Square, stretching toward Monona Terrace with booths of ceramics, glass, jewelry, graphics, photography and more. July 14-15

Special Event

For Terrace-loving kiddos, local performers, artists and organizations will provide hands-on fun at two July Lakeside Kids events at Monona Terrace. Greg Percy, who’s music is played in art classrooms across the country, while play some tunes on July 25, and Monkey Business Institute will perform a show July 18, both with plenty of opportunities for audience participation. July 18 & 25

Music

High Noon takes audiences to four different times and stages with this tribute show where local artists pay homage to the sounds of Daft Punk, Black Crowes, No Doubt and Pearl Jam. July 19

Literature

Author of UW–Madison’s Go Big Read novel Dan Egan, a reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, visits A Room of One’s Own to discuss his book, "The Death and Life of the Great Lakes," in conversation with UW–Madison’s Center of Limnology Director Jake Vander Zanden. July 19

Special Event

The Dane County Fair blends old and new, country with city life with unique stunt shows, nightly concerts and vendors, classic carnival rides and animal exhibitions. July 19-22

Theater

Madison Savoyards’ repertoire features light comic operas. Alhough "Die Fledermaus," or "The Bat," strays for that genre a bit, it still sticks to a fun, airy operetta style. July 20-29

Music

Madison Opera is continuing their Opera in the Park tradition for a 17th season under the stars in Garner Park. July 21

Music

Madison Youth Choir’s boychoirs perform the full program its 55 members will perform in Scotland at the Aberdeen International Festival of Youth Arts in late July-early August. July 24

Theater

Waitress, a Broadway hit that rose to fame due to its all-female creative team — including Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles — will be at the Overture Center. The musical serves up the story of a young piemaker who seeks a fresh start in her small town. July 24-29

Music

Indie rock group Unknown Mortal Orchestra experiments with gooey psychedelic vibes and danceable funk, all blended and poured over deep lyrics that question society. Ruban Nielson will perform as UMO at the Majestic Theatre, showcasing tunes from his latest album "Sex & Food." July 26

Art

Three new art exhibits will move into Abel Contemporary Gallery July 27, where they will be held through September 9. The 27th will give the public a first look and the artists — Barry Roal Carlsen, Kelli Hoppmann, Theresa Abel and Elyse-Krista Mische — a warm welcome with an evening reception. July 27

Theater

Teens and young adults will come together for Madtown Show-In-A-Day to rehearse and perform a yet-to-be-named full length musical in just 24 hours. The performance is open to the public. July 28

Theater

Madison Shakespeare Company’s "Sloshed Shakespeare" delivers "Antony and Cleopatra" with the actors drinking alcohol for the duration of their performances, putting a comedic twist to the material. July 28

Theater

Wisconsin Burlesque Association will welcome dazzling local and national performers to FIVE Nightclub for Royal Tease: The Burlesque Spectacular. Coined “the crown jewel of Wisconsin Burlesque Entertainment,” the evening will be spent with bold, award-winning performers, including 2017’s Mr. Gay Madison. July 28

Theater

The American Players Theater invites audience members into the prop shop for a behind the scenes glimpse at what it takes to build APT’s elaborate sets. This is the first of five such events in "The Backstage Series." July 28

Special Event

AtwoodFest takes over Atwood Avenue with their fifth annual neighborhood music festival. Two stages will sandwich a KidsFest, MakerMarket and dozens of food and craft vendors in the center of the street. July 28-29

Music

They’re alive! The Rat Pack is Back impersonates renowned entertainers Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin in a tribute show that will revive the same banter and ballads as the good old days. July 29

Music

1980s-era grunge rock band Melvins return with new dark and loud music and a second bass player. Jon Spencer, sans his Blues Explosion, opens the show at the High Noon Saloon. July 30

Music

Haunting indie rock band The National will cover the Orpheum’s audience with a velvety blanket of deep-voiced vocals and thought-provoking lyrics. July 31

Sammy Gibbons is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.