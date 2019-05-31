50 things to do in Madison this June

Photo courtesy of Shake the Lake The Shake the Lake music, food and entertainment festival, will be held June 29 on John Nolen Drive.

Photo courtesy of Shake the Lake The Shake the Lake music, food and entertainment festival, will be held June 29 on John Nolen Drive.

Music

With his smash hit "Take Me to Church" from 2013, Hozier brought pop folk music to a new level of popularity. His performance at The Sylvee comes in support of his second album, "Wasteland, Baby!." June 1

Special Event

Connecting the worlds of dance, music and video production, Resonance Madison is a site-specific art installation put on by local contemporary artists from a variety of different disciplines. The project pays homage to the city of Madison, and the impact it has on its residents. June 1

Art

The latest exhibit to be shown in the Chazen Museum of Art provides an intimate look at the private spaces where artists create their works. "In the Studio," curated by Chazen Director Amy Gilman, pulls from the museum's vast collections. June 1 – Aug 11

Music

Hailing from the Twin Cities, Davina Lozier fronts Davina and The Vagabonds, a high-energy New Orleans jazz-blues outfit, at the High Noon Saloon. Lozier's vocals have been compared to Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin and Billie Holiday, so you know she has an impressive range.​​​​​​. June 2

Music

Tennessee rapper Jelly Roll has been through a lot in his life. Poverty, incarceration and drugs shaped him from a young age. Now he uses his music to shed light on these issues, and you can see him perform live at the Majestic Theatre. June 3

Music

Fresh off of a Grammy win for their EP "From the Fires," Greta Van Fleet is set to bring its rock sound to Breese Stevens Field. The Michigan-based band fuses blues, folk and classic rock. June 4

Music

Paul McCartney needs no introduction. One of two stops in Wisconsin on his Freshen Up Tour (the other at Lambeau Field), McCartney's concert at the Kohl Center is sure to be a huge night for Madison entertainment. This show is sold out. June 6

Music

Country folk music is experiencing a bit of a resurgence, and The Strumbellas are at its forefront. The six-piece band brings its unique flair to the Majestic in support of their fourth album, "Rattlesnake." June 6

Art

Summer in Madison means tons of activities for kids to enjoy. The Chazen kicks off its Summer Spin series with a nature journal workshop and a walk through the museum's galleries alongside a naturalist from the UW Arboretum. June 6

Special Event

LunART Festival returns this year to continue its mission of supporting and sharing art created by women. "Only the Words Themselves…" is a collection of performances that serve as the opening gala concert for this year's festival, held at Maiahaus. June 7

Music

Originally hailing from the White Cloud Mountains of Idaho, Reckless Kelly is making the trek to Madison to play at the High Noon Saloon. With nine studio albums and two live albums under their oversized belt buckles, the country-rock group is returning to the scene to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough record "Bulletproof" with a new live recording. June 7

Music

For the past 40 years, Wisconsin Public Radio's "Simply Folk" radio show has been a force for sharing the latest and best folk, Americana and bluegrass music. To celebrate the landmark anniversary, WPR is hosting Grammy-nominated musicians Dom Flemons and Mary Gauthier for a performance in Memorial Union's Shannon Hall. June 7

Music

Rob Thomas, the former frontman of Matchbox 20, is in the midst of his "Chip Tooth Tour" in support of his latest album, which brings him to Breese Stevens Field. Is there any better way to spend a summer Friday night than at an outdoor concert? We don't think so. June 7

Art

Jeffery Gibson's multi-disciplinary art expertly intersects contemporary practices with those of his Cherokee and Choctaw heritage. The latest gallery at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, "Like a Hammer," explores a number of Gibson's vast inspirations. Gibson will also give a talk discussing his process and works during the exhibition's opening. June 7

Comedy

Combining bits of comedy and music, The Pump and Dump Show, hosted by comedians Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee, is the perfect night out for moms everywhere. Held at the Barrymore Theatre, this is definitely not a show you want to take your kids to. June 7

Art

Just because school is ending doesn't mean the learning has to. Join the Madison Children's Museum for their seventh annual SummerPalooza. Featuring free admission to the museum, a kid-oriented Beatles cover band, games galore and a parade around the Capitol Square, SummerPalooza is the perfect (and free) kickoff for kids of all ages to enjoy. June 8

Music

After cementing themselves as essential collaborators in the Chicago music scene over the past decade, The O'My's have recently hit their stride. Their spacey, synth-laden jazz and soul fusions come to the Memorial Union Terrace. June 8

Music

The Madison Music Collective is a local group that promotes and encourages jazz music of all kinds. Alongside her quartet, Chicago saxophonist Mai Sugimoto is playing at the Winnebago, one of Madison's newest music venues. June 8

Special Event

Madison's version of the Grammy's, the Madison Area Music Association Awards celebrate the best in local music. Held at the Overture Center for the Arts, the 16th annual award show is also set to feature performances from a variety of artists of nearly every genre. June 9

Music

Vampire Weekend is one of the most important band in modern indie rock, and after their most recent album, that's even more true. Touring in support of "Father of the Bride," the New Yorkers bring their soothing melodies to The Sylvee for the first time. This show is sold out. June 11

Music

The music of the American dream comes alive when J. S. Ondara performs at the High Noon Saloon. After moving from Nairobi, Kenya, Ondara discovered Bob Dylan's music which has come to define American rock music. June 12

Music

In celebration of the WIBA-FM's station's 50-year anniversary, Rock-and-Roll-Hall-of-Famers Cheap Trick are playing The Sylvee. In 2018, the rock legends released a new single "The Summer Looks Good on You" from their yet-to-be-released 20th studio album. June 13

Comedy

It takes a lot to standout in the comedy world, but Bobby Lee has done exceedingly well. His three-night set of performances at Comedy on State offers the perfect chance to kick back, relax and laugh a whole lot. June 13-15

Theater

"Queer Shorts: Spirit of Stonewall," held at the Bartell Theatre, is a series of performances meant to tell the stories of perseverance in the face of hate. Coinciding with Pride month, this series of short performances celebrates the triumphs of Madison's queer community. June 14-29

Music

Madison wouldn't be the same without its outdoor concert series. The first of the Live on King Street series stars country rockers Whiskey Myers. June 14

Comedy

Best known for their comedy improv on the hit show "Whose Line is it Anyway?", Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood have been perfecting their two-man comedy act for years. Held at the Overture Center, "Scared Scriptless" brings together improv and guest interaction to generate nonstop laughter. June 14

Music

The Memorial Union Terrace is a place for music discovery, and that is especially true for jazz lovers. Paul Dietrich Jazz Ensemble, Barbacoa, Dave Cooper and QUAD and Acoplados Latin Jazz Project, will all play at the annual Isthmus Jazz Festival. June 14-15

Special Event

The Edgewater Hotel's 4th Annual Summer Solstice Festival makes a roaring return. Featuring plenty of food and music from Better Yeti and Natty Nation, the festival is the perfect way to spend a summer Saturday night. June 15

Music

Once the weather warms up and the flowers bloom, Madison's outdoor spaces are flooded with great music. Experience all three at Olbrich Botanical Gardens' kick-off concert as part of their summer concert series. The first of the series features blues-rock music of The Rascal Theory. June 18

Theater

The biennial Forward Theater Monologue Festival returns. Coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of Wisconsin's ratification of the 19th amendment, "Two Steps Forward" is a series of interpretations of Wisconsin's progressive history. The series of performances will be held at the Overture Center. June 20-23

Music

Sparetime Bluegrass is a local five-piece bluegrass band comprised of musicians with diverse backgrounds. Their show at the Memorial Union Terrace marks another return to the stage for the beloved Madison group. June 20

Special Event

The star of the TLC show "Long Island Medium," Theresa Caputo has been working as a medium for more than 20 years. During her live show at the Overture Center, guests will have the chance to hear personal stories and maybe even receive a reading. June 21

Music

An extension of worldwide Make Music Day, Make Music Madison is a celebration of talented musicians and the community connections their work creates. With 100 stages scattered across the city, with some performances starting as early as 9 a.m., Make Music Madison is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in music for hours on end. June 21

Music

Few musicians are as prolific as George Clinton, and his "One Nation Under a Groove" tour is the last time fans will be able to see him perform. Performing at The Sylvee alongside his legendary p-funk group Parliament-Funkadelic, this tour marks the end of decades of touring as one cohesive unit. June 21

Art

Adult Swim: Summer Camp gives adults the chance to relive their childhood memories and dreams of summer camp with crafting workshops, a gasme of capture the flag, gourmet s'mores and a rooftop sing along. Though this event is held at the Madison Children's Museum, it is not kid-friendly. June 21

Theater

Celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the landmark animated film "The Little Mermaid," this production of the musical brings the classic songs to a new generation. Produced by Four Seasons Theatre, the show is held in Shannon Hall at the Wisconsin Union Theater. June 21-23

Music

Buckcherry has been turning heads with boisterous rock music for decades. The California-based band is playing at the Majestic Theatre on their "Warpaint Tour" in support of their latest album of the same name. June 22

Music

In the span of five years since their debut in 2014, Californian psych-rockers Wand have released five albums. Now, the group is playing at the Memorial Union Terrace in support of their latest project, "Laughing Matter." June 22

Music

Weird Al Yankovic is a pioneer in comedy and a parody mastermind. His "Strings Attached" tour comes to the Overture Center with countless jokes, props, costumes and of course, songs. This show is sold out. June 23

Comedy

Known by many for a series of online videos that went viral, comedian John Crist is said to be the next big thing in standup comedy. Catch him at one of his two nights at Comedy on State. June 23 & 26

Music

One of Madison's most beloved traditions is Concerts on the Square — a six-week concert series performed by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra on the Capitol Square. The first show of this year's series is titled "East Meets West." June 26

Music

Years after an appearance on "The X Factor" and landing a major label record deal, Lucy Spraggan creates emotionally compelling, honest music. She plays at High Noon Saloon in support of her new album "Today Was a Good Day." June 26

Music

With multiple vocalists inm this six-person bluegrass group, it's impossible to know exactly which direction a show from The Oak Street Ramblers might go. Watching this local fan-favorite group on the Terrace makes for a perfect Thursday night. June 27

Comedy

After noticing that there wasn't much Latino history in his son's textbooks, actor-comedian John Leguizamo created "Latin History for Morons." Held at the Overture Center, his show explores over 3,000 years of history all through a humorous lens. June 28

Music

Formed in 2012 by four friends with no prior experience, Froth have gone on to create a distinct sound of their own characterized by electronic guitar, powerful rhythms and dream-inducing vocals. Catch the group play the Terrace shortly after they release their fourth album "Duress." June 28

Music

The second installment of the Live on King Street concert series brings indie-rock group Built to Spill to the big stage. Grab some friends and a beer and enjoy the concert in the fresh air. June 28

Art

Visual artist Sanford Biggers is the latest to have his artwork displayed at the Chazen Museum of Art. This exhibit showcases his multidisciplinary work that includes sculpture and textile artworks, which focus on varying aspects of American history. June 28

Art

An event meant to celebrate the work of the artists displayed in the Overture Center's art galleries, this summer reception is free to the public. Throughout the night, enjoy discussions, activities and performances with and from the featured artists. June 28

Comedy

A fan-favorite with a cult following in the underground comedy scene, David Attell brings his stand up to Comedy on State. His two-night stay at the comedy club will primarily feature bits from his upcoming Netflix special, "Bumping Mics." June 28-29

Special Event

Just days before the 4th of July, Shake the Lake is a spectacle to experience. In addition to fireworks that will begin at 10 p.m., the festival includes live music, food and drink, all held along John Nolen Drive. June 29

Logan Rude is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.