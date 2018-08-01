50 August events to wind down the summer

Photo courtesy of Yum Yum Fest Facebook Page Yum Yum Fest returns to Breese Stevens Field on Aug. 19.

Music

Often compared to the folksy, thought-provoking music of Bon Iver, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy says his tunes walk the line between two extreme emotions: happiness and sorrow. Hear how he deals with both when he plays at the Majestic Theatre. August 1

Film

Get excited for hunting season by gathering with fellow bowhunters on the Full Draw Film Tour stop at the Bartell Theatre, showcasing hunting cinematography from around the world. August 1

Music

Concerts on the Square closes its season with Grammy-nominated baritone crooner Jubilant Sykes, who’s versatile voice, equally adept at jazz and gospel, bring the audience “Music of the New World.” August 1



Art

Susan Baehmann captures the moods and textures of nature and the feelings its colors give her. Her monotype artwork is presented in the Garver Gallery. August 1-31

Film

Cinesthesia offers non-mainstream films free of charge to appreciative moviegoers. This time the film presented is "Timbuktu," the story of a cattle herder living near the the ancient West African city in Mali as its overtaken by Islamic militants. August 2

Theater

Celebrate Christmas in August with the Children’s Theater of Madison’s rendition of "Elf, Jr.," a musical set in the “swirly, twirly gumdrop” world of Will Ferrell’s 2003 comedy. August 2-3

Comedy

Cameron Esposito, co-star of “Take My Wife,” a comedy on the TV network Starz, brings her #MeToo-relevant standup to the Comedy Club on State. August 2-4

Art

The typically hushed floors of the downtown Madison Public Library will be abuzz with dance and visual artists during the Night Light Art Opening, featuring work from the Wisconsin Without Borders project and a performance from the library’s artist-in-residence, dancer Liz Sexe, among others. August 3

Art

You know that wedding checklist, “something old, something new?” See something old at the Chazen Museum's exhibit of Renaissance-era Italian wedding chests. Opens August 3

Theater

If you thought understanding Shakespeare while sober was challenging, imagine tipsy Madison Shakespeare Co. actors trying to perform Shakespeare. Hilarity will likely ensue at this year’s "Sloshed Shakespeare: Antony and Cleopatra.” August 3, 8 & 17

Theater

The Oregon Straw Hat Players take on "Hello, Dolly!," the renowned quirky and romantic musical. August 4-11

Music

Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen welcomes the young performers of the Madison Area Youth Chamber Orchestra with a free, public show in one the museum galleries. August 5

Music

Vince Gill, the 20-time Grammy-winning country crooner, brings his warm melodies and world renowned guitar skills to the Orpheum Theater. August 5

Music

Enjoy a picnic at Old Sauk Trail Park on the Madison's westside while listening to the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras. The 17th annual Concert in the Park is followed by fireworks and other activities. August 8

Music

A year after their first joint album dropped, TajMo, blues musicians Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ bring their signature voices and guitar sounds together for a unique listening experience. August 8

Special Event

Kids across Madison spent their summer writing poems, stories and songs, and now they’re performing them for Woopensocker Cabaret, featuring special effects, lights, music and laughter. August 9

Music

Soulful local musicians of the The Kelsey Miles Band promise danceable covers and original tunes at August’s Music on the Lake series at the East Side Club. August 9

Music

Prepare to be spellbound by female-fronted heavy metal band In This Moment's Witching Hour Tour stop at the Orpheum Theater. August 9

Theater

"Legally Blonde The Musical" based on the beloved movie of the same name follows ditzy Elle Woods to law school. Catch the Middleton Players Theatre production at the Middleton Performing Arts Center. August 9-12

Music

In "The Greatest Love of All The Whitney Houston Show," Belinda Davids plays the pop queen. This tribute show features Houston's many hit songs and and cements her musical legacy. August 10

Music

Both Madison folk-rock group The Mascot Theory and guests FUTURE STUFF have new songs off of new albums to play at The Brink Lounge. August 10

Special Event

Dance away your troubles with Queer Pressure, a recurring dance party featuring local and visiting DJs who came together to create a party space welcoming to everyone. August 10

Music

Local indie-rock group Slow Pulp, comprised of some University of Wisconsin–Madison grads, will grace the High Noon Saloon stage one last time before making a move to the big city. August 11

Theater

A work by George Bernard Shaw returns to the Hill Theatre of the American Players Theatre, the edge-of-your-seat family drama "Heartbreak House." Opens August 11

Art

Chicago Imagists, an group of artists that emerged in the 1960s, parodies human bodies in order to question society’s idea of an ideal physique. Their collection, "Eye Deal: Abstract Bodies of the Chicago Imagists," will be on display for nearly a year at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Opens August 11

Theater

A story about sexism in Victorian England gets bloody (and not kid friendly) in Broom Street Theater’s production "The Vapors." A women’s sanitarium owner must feed on her patients to keep herself alive. Runs through August 11

Special Event

Mighty Con Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace. Meet more than 100 creators, vendors and other guests. August 12

Theater

To celebrate and raise money for the upcoming season of Theater LILA, The Peek Show invites the public to rural Fitchburg with the promise of appetizers, desserts and adult beverages. August 12

Art

Five artists contributed to a new mural alley behind the Madison East Shopping Center. Check out the artwork as local teens play music during the opening celebration. August 13

Special Event

Do you have a funny or touching story about teamwork or an attempt at working with others? Then you should consider sharing that story at Madison’s Moth StorySLAM, where local storytellers step up to the mic and submit to judges selected from the audience at the High Noon Saloon. August 13

Music

Ben Sidran, the jazz legend in out midst, turns 75 and will celebrate by performing with his son, Leo Sidran, and other special guests. No gifts necessary at Sidran's birthday party for fellow "secular humanists, arch Democrats and free thinkers." August 14

Theater

Take a dive into the Children’s Theater of Madison’s production of "The Little Mermaid, Jr." put on by young actors who spent the summer rehearsing “under the sea.” August 16-17

Art

Two solo exhibitions in the Overture Center's James Watrous Gallery — carvings related to "The Most Boring Day of the 20th Century" (April 11, 1954) by Will Pergl and abstract busts tby Rob Neilson — questions how people see themselves. Tour the exhibits and talk with the artists at the noon opening. August 17

Special Event

Attend the launch party for LÜM, which stands for "live undiscovered music," a new streaming platform and social network made for emerging musicians to communicate with another and grow a fanbase. About 1,000 people are expected to show up at the multimedia event hosted by the Monona Terrace. August 17

Art

Immerse yourself in Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s new exhibit "Wiliam J. O'Brien: Reliquary" by entering into a tent decorated by the artist’s ink drawings and containing contemporary versions of spiritual relics and spiritual imagery. Opens August 17

Theater

Music Theatre of Madison's production of "Little Miss Sunshine" follows the dysfunctional Hoover family on their journey with Olive, an unlikely beauty pageant contestant. August 17-25

Special Event

Shop for crafts and sustenance from more than 40 local artisans, food and beverage vendors at the Madison Makers Market and Pub Crawl. It wil be set up like a block party close to and including The Brink Lounge. August 18

Theater

At American Players Theatre, the William Shakespeare classic "Measure for Measure" tells the story of a spiritual sister struggling to choose between her moral integrity and saving her deviant brother in politically tumultuous Vienna. Opens August 18

Theater

"Our Country's Good," put on by American Players Theatre, is a play within a play about people living in poor conditions in an Australian penal colony. Opens August 18

Theater

Young Shakespeare Co., in which all actors are 7 to 18 years old, stage the Bard's romantic comedy "The Winter’s Tale." August 18-19 & 25-26

Special Event

Madison’s most mouthwatering, Yum Yum Fest, brings food from 30 local restaurants to Breese Stevens Field. DJ Radish and Underground Aerial performers provide some of the day's entertainment. August 19

Special Event

Madison-based independent filmmakers were given just two days to put together cinematic masterpieces. See their short films before the awards ceremony for the 48 Hour Film Project. August 19

Special Event

Don’t cry because summer’s ending. Smile because fall is nearly here. Celebrate fall at the Wisconsin Historical Museum on the Capitol Square. For "History on State: Fall Harvest Celebration," staff from Old World Wisconsin will share gardening tips, tastings of fall fare and bring farm animals. August 20

Special Event

Forward Fest X PechaKucha brings Madison area innovators together to exchange ideas. With each presenter getting 20 seconds for each of the the 20 images they choose to show, the event is unique and inspiring. August 22

Art

for "Mess Night at the Museum," H. H. Bennet Studio Historic Site Coordinator David Rambow will discuss the impact photography during the Civil War. Attendees at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum event can get their own tintype photo taken. August 23

Theater

Watch beloved Disney film "The Lion King" brought to life on stage by second- through eighth-grade in the Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater’s production of "The Lion King, Jr!" August 23-26

Art

Various artists shine light on the Olbrich Botanical Gardens for the annual GLEAM installation. August 25-October 27

Music

Arias & Art Songs, a collaboration between UW-Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music and the University Opera, close the Memorial Union Terrace’s Summer Serenades classical music series. August 26

Reading

New York Times bestselling author Karin Slaughter returns to the Madison Public Library for the Wisconsin Book Festival to read a story of suspense. August 30

Music

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and voice of The Moody Blues, Justin Hayward comes to the Barrymore Theatre as part of a trio. August 30

Sammy Gibbons is an editorial intern for Madison Magazine.