5 events worth checking out this May

Image courtesy of Tyanna Buie and the Alice Wilds Gallery in Milwaukee "In Celebration" by artist Tyanna Buie

Tyanna Buie: After Image

May 4-Sept. 22

Material objects served as stimuli for Tyanna Buie’s exhibition in the State Street Gallery at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. The artist, a native of Chicago’s south side, once lived a transient life in and out of foster care and group homes in Illinois and Wisconsin. A printmaking expert, Buie incorporates scraps of clothing, jewelry and other adornments to create large pieces and installations that share her family history during the 1980s and 1990s. She isolates objects in photos and prints them on Sintra board or remakes objects by hand in porcelain to evoke memories and bring about a sense of home and belonging. Buie obtained a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2010 and currently works as assistant professor/section chair of printmaking at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

Payton Cardella landed a seminal role in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” in late 2018 after auditioning for the Strollers Theatre production. Cardella, a 2018 Oregon High School graduate studying at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, portrays Christopher, a teenager with autism who tries to crack the mystery of a murdered dog. Christopher is a math whiz who struggles with everyday challenges. Strollers spokesman Benjamin Barlow says Cardella was a good choice for the role. “Payton attached himself to the character in a way we don’t see a lot of actors do, since he identifies closely with Christopher,” Barlow says. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will be performed on Bartell Theatre’s Drury Stage.

Chicago

You know a band has reached legendary status when it snags a residency in Las Vegas. Such was the case with Chicago, the 1970s and ’80s chart-topping soft rock band, which last February played an eight-show stretch for a second consecutive year at the Venetian Theatre. The 10-member group brings its renown horn section and classic songs to Overture Hall at the Overture Center for the Arts. The group, which formed in 1967, had a tumultuous start to 2018 when lead singer-bassist Jeff Coffey and longtime drummer Tris Imboden announced their departures in January. Coffey wrote in a Facebook post that he was leaving in part because of Chicago’s heavy touring schedule.

“Beneath the Canopy”

Through May 17

With a new solo exhibit, Madison painter Katherine Steichen Rosing shares her spiritual and philosophical connection to trees. She created large paintings and towering celestial sculptures for the show at Gallery 1308 at UW–Madison’s Union South. Rosing explores growth and interdependence of species in the forest and is inspired by color, light, texture and rhythm found in nature. A few works in “Beneath the Canopy” depict elder trees watching over slim saplings.

John Prine

May 25

One of the most prolific songwriters in American history can amble on stage with a guitar strapped to his back and make any size venue feel intimate. That’s the magical ability of John Prine, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in January. Prine worked as a postman and sang in a Chicago folk club when Roger Ebert wrote a beaming review of one of his shows in 1970 in the Chicago Sun-Times. Prine released his 20th recording, “The Tree of Forgiveness,” in April 2018 and performs at Overture Center’s Overture Hall on May 25. He has written songs for musicians including Bette Midler, Johnny Cash and Norah Jones.