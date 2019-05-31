5 events happening this month you won't want to miss

Paul McCartney

June 6

Paul McCartney has made music for more than 50 years with The Beatles, Wings and as a solo artist. On the road promoting his 17th solo recording “Egypt Station” on his “Freshen Up” tour, McCartney is stopping at the Kohl Center. McCartney is not unfamiliar with Wisconsin. He headlined a concert

at Summerfest in 2016 and performed at Miller Park in 2013. If you didn’t score a ticket to the legendary musician and songwriter’s sold-out show in Madison, catch his June 8 performance at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Marquette Waterfront Festival

June 8-9 Provided by Marquette Waterfront Festival Provided by Marquette Waterfront Festival

The 30th edition of the near east side Marquette Waterfront Festival is chock-full of stellar music, food, activities and boating at Yahara Place Park. The fest includes the Dandelion Dash kids’ footrace on Saturday and Fools’ Flotilla, a paddling party on the Yahara River from Tenney Park to Yahara Place Park on Sunday. Organized by the Marquette Neighborhood Association, the fest offers eclectic music, from a Saturday concert by Madison-based Golpe Tierra (which performs Afro-Peruvian jazz fusion) to shows on Sunday by Madison multi-instrumentalist Wilder Deitz and Milwaukee rocker Trapper Schoepp.

Toby Keith

June 21

In February, country music superstar Toby Keith teamed up with Madison pro golfer Steve Stricker to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California. Golf will also be part of the weekend in late June when Keith performs at Breese Stevens Field. Keith’s concert kicks off the American Family Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event, at University Ridge Golf Course June 21-23. Known for his rich, booming baritone voice, the Oklahoma native has released 19 studio recordings and has a slew of No. 1 country hits.

“Macbeth”

June 29, July 5, 10, 14, 16, 20, 25, 27

William Shakespeare’s tragedy returns to American Players Theatre for the first time in nearly 15 years with James DeVita sitting in the director’s chair rather than tackling the role of Macbeth. The story revolves around the desire of the title character, played by Marcus Truschinski, to become king of Scotland. He’s manipulated by Lady Macbeth (Melisa Pereyra) into taking the throne and is overcome by guilt and delusions after he kills its former occupant. The classic play will be performed in the outdoor Hill Theatre.

Secrete, Augment, Testify: Works by Chloe Darke

Through June 16 Image courtesy of Chloe Darke Image courtesy of Chloe Darke

Artist Chloe Darke brings a powerful and mystical energy to “Secrete, Augment, Testify: Works by Chloe Darke,” an exhibit at the Chazen Museum of Art’s Leslie and Johanna Garfield Galleries. The Massachusetts native creates her artwork using brass, sterling silver and items such as magnifying glass and glass tubes with small vessels attached to them in some of her artwork. Darke received the Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize, which is given to an outstanding MFA candidate each year. “Her work is a particularly potent combination of highly refined craft skills intertwined with a strong lineage to historical medical tools,” says Chazen director Amy Gilman. “These pieces draw you in for closer and closer viewing, while simultaneously leaving you disquieted and questioning their purpose.”

Tamira Madsen is a Fitchburg-based writer.