Madison Magazine recognizes professionals as "Arts Legacy" designees

Photo by Maija Inveiss The physical M List award is different every year. In 2017 at the awards reception held at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, M List recipients were given a 3D printed "M" created by independent 3D artist, Steven Knurr.

Thirteen individuals with long-standing service to the local arts community have been named “Arts Legacy” designees by Madison Magazine. The Arts Legacy distinction is a complement to the 2018 M List, announced earlier this month, which honors more than 30 artists and organizations for innovation in the arts.

Legacy designees are leaders who have contributed greatly to the Madison area arts scene through music, visual art, poetry and dance. Among them are professionals who have developed a fund to aid female artists in their careers; brought new, unique dance forms to the area; created spaces that celebrate local talent; and worked to ensure other local artists can reach their artistic goals.

“In addition to honoring individuals who are creating incredibly innovative work in the arts through this year’s M List, it was important to recognize those trailblazers who have helped shape the landscape of Madison’s arts community,” says Karen Lincoln Michel, interim publisher and editor-in-chief of Madison Magazine. Michel was part of a committee that selected this year’s M List recipients and Arts Legacy designees.

The Art Legacy designees are:

Beth Kille, music director for Girls Rock Camp Madison and executive producer of the Madison Area Music Association Awards and performing songwriter

Bird Ross, co-founder of Women Artists Forward Fund and studio artist focused on art as social practice

Brenda Baker, co-founder of Women Artists Forward Fund and visual artist focused on art as social practice

Fabu Phillis Carter (also known as Poet Fabu), first African American editor for the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets 2019 calendar and poet

Greg Doby, media arts director for Unidec Media and founder of iHeart4Arts Foundation Li Chiao-Ping, artistic director of Li Chiao-Ping Dance and UW–Madison Dance Department Vilas Research Professor

Liz Sexe, artistic director of the Liz Sexe Dance Company, choreographer and performing dancer

Mark Fraire, director, Dane Arts

Oscar Mireles, executive director of Omega School and poet laureate of city of Madison 2016-2019

Phil Porter, artist with Artworking

Roy Elkins, founder and CEO of Broadjam, Inc. and board chair of the Madison Area Music Association

Sharon Kilfoy, executive director of Dane Arts Mural Arts Inc. and founder and director of the Williamson Street Art Center

Truman Lowe, UW–Madison professor emeritus of art and Ho-Chunk sculptor

This list will be published in the November issue of Madison Magazine, along with a story spotlighting this year’s M List artists and organizations. The issue will be on newsstands on Oct. 31.