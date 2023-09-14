It might be difficult to argue the beauty and aesthetically-pleasing vibe of this Best of Madison Winner, but safety and education are considered equally – if not more – important. And the Madison area has spoken – ANEU Med Spa is worth its weight in gold.
This year ANEU set the gold standard in the Specialty Spa and Laser Hair Removal categories, and secured a silver in the Cosmetic Center category. But one thing you will never see is the team resting on their laurels.
“We very much pride ourselves on education and the development of our team,” said Clinic Director, Amie Neumaier. “I think that’s what sets us apart. We have always maintained our professionalism and integrity.”
She recognized walking into a medical spa can sometimes be intimidating, but ANEU’s staff is fun, professional and down-to-Earth. “We consider ourselves a medical spa for the people,” she said. “Yes, we do our share of Botox and fillers, but we also treat acne, unwanted hair and skin issues that can really have an impact on a person’s life and self-confidence.”
As a non-commission-based clinic, patients can relax as providers take their time educating them on processes, options and outcomes. This year’s wins are especially meaningful to the team, Neumaier said, as many new med spas have popped up in the area. “This isn’t a ‘side-hustle’ for us. We are full-time professionals that are truly passionate about this industry. We are proud to offer the highest quality equipment, supplies, and training; that offers the safest and highest quality results” Neumaier said.
ANEU’s patients continue to rave about the place, commenting specifically on how knowledgeable and focused the team is. Neumaier states “The common themes we hear from our customers; that they never feel pressured on a service and that we are simply kind! We are here to educate, not sell. Being the Best of Madison is not just a title, it’s a mission!” 4717 Dale Curtin Drive, McFarland, 608-838-1772, aneumedspa.com