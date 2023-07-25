Andrew Manion
Photo by Patrick Stutz

There was no formal reception when Andrew Manion assumed the presidency of Edgewood College. There were no speeches, no hands to shake. The Anderson Auditorium sat empty.

It was June 1, 2020. The pandemic was raging.

Edgewood College aerial

Andrew Manion took over as president of Edgewood College in 2020. In 2027, the college will celebrate its centennial.