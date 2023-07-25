There was no formal reception when Andrew Manion assumed the presidency of Edgewood College. There were no speeches, no hands to shake. The Anderson Auditorium sat empty.
It was June 1, 2020. The pandemic was raging.
“It was a challenge,” Manion says — one amplified by the difficult landscape facing higher education generally and small colleges in particular.
The year prior to his arrival, Edgewood — which will celebrate its centennial in 2027 — had instituted faculty buyouts and other cost-cutting measures in the wake of declining enrollment and a budget deficit.
Manion credits his predecessor, interim president Mary Ellen Gevelinger, with “making some very tough decisions” that allowed him to focus on a strategic plan for the future.
To that end, after landing the job in Madison, Manion sent an email to every Edgewood faculty and staff member inviting them to opine on what the college needed to prioritize. He promised a personal reply to each. More than 200 people responded.
Now three years into Manion’s presidency, the news coming out of Edgewood is more upbeat. Last September, the college announced the purchase of 40 acres of farmland in Fitchburg that will serve as the site of a sports and wellness complex.
In January, Edgewood unveiled a partnership with upGrad, an India-based global leader in online education. “It allows us,” Manion says, “to reach audiences on a scale and distance that we couldn’t otherwise.”
They have been intentional about positioning Edgewood as “a four-year comprehensive college” — not a liberal arts school.
Manion calls it less a rebranding than “being straightforward about what we do.” Of course Edgewood students will get a good liberal arts education, Manion says, but the most popular majors — nursing, business, education — offer something more.
“The significant majority of students coming here are coming with very practical intentions,” Manion says. “They want to study something that is going to give them a leg up in their career.”
It’s not a stretch to say that Manion seems to have almost been blueprinted for his current role.
His father, Thomas Manion, was president of a small Catholic college in Albany, New York, while Manion was young.
“I grew up in that culture,” he says — and indeed, five of Manion’s six siblings would also work professionally in education.
In 1983, Thomas Manion was named president of St. Norbert College in De Pere, and soon Andrew Manion was enrolled as an undergrad studying psychology.
St. Norbert is where Andrew Manion met his wife, Amy, a student from the Milwaukee area, and where, after graduating in 1987, he faced a career choice. She was back working in Milwaukee, and he got an offer to work there in sales for Honeywell.
Manion wound up choosing graduate school at Adelphi University in Long Island, New York, where Amy joined him (earning a master’s degree at Hofstra University), shortly after they married.
After completing his Ph.D., Manion taught psychology at Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota, earning tenure before a 1998 job offer presented another career choice: Keep teaching — “I enjoyed it and was good at it,” he says — or accept the position of dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Aurora University outside Chicago and move into administration.
Manion chose Aurora, where within three years he was named provost (chief academic officer). Amy worked as a librarian. They spent nearly two decades in Aurora, raising three children. (Prior to leaving Winona, they collaborated on a book, “Married Life: An Inside Look,” about how living one’s wedding vows daily can promote a successful marriage.)
Early on in Aurora, Manion had two brushes with pop culture fame, encounters he laughs about now.
He and Amy love swing dancing and taught a physical education class on it at Aurora. Word arrived on campus that the Johnny Depp film “Public Enemies” needed swing dancing extras. It turned out the film didn’t need dancers after all — but they did want, he says, wincing, “older-looking people” as extras.
Manion took vacation days and endured 4 a.m. calls for hair and makeup, and he says you can see him in a couple of scenes in “Public Enemies.” It worked out better than the time Manion traveled to New York to be on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” A series of phone interviews earned him his shot, but, alas, he never reached the hot seat to chat with Regis Philbin.
“I didn’t have the pesky problem of going into another tax bracket,” Manion says.
In 2016, after Aurora, Manion took on one more role — the presidency of Marian University in Fond du Lac — before arriving at Edgewood in 2020.
He’s bullish on Edgewood’s future. Looking at the 2027 centennial and beyond, Manion says, “I hope people can say that Edgewood College moved through a crisis of its industry by leaning on its values.” The school’s mission statement emphasizes building “a just and compassionate world.”
The Manion family suffered a devastating loss in May 2022 when their son Jack died in a car accident in Michigan.
“It continues to be hard,” Manion says. “We miss Jack terribly.”
Son Kevin is in Denver and daughter Clare is in Chicago. The family is very close. “We have each other,” Manion says. “We have our faith and we have the support of this community.”
Manion says that with the easing of the pandemic, he and Amy have been getting to know — and enjoy — Madison: the bike paths, the Dane County Farmers’ Market, Concerts on the Square. They still love to dance. But that hasn’t happened since Jack died.
“Someday we’ll dance again,” he says.
Doug Moe is a Madison writer and a former editor at Madison Magazine. Find more by Moe in his web-exclusive blog on madisonmagazine.com/dougmoe.
