AMASIAN

Pictured left to right, Janette Jordee, Laura Lahti, Aryll Munsayac and Rina Courtier.

 Photo courtesy of Laura Lahti

When Laura Lahti moved to Madison in 2001, she struggled to find and create community for herself — 20 years later, she’s built the community she was looking for.

Lahti was adopted from South Korea at 5 months old and grew up in St. Paul with Caucasian parents, where she says it was difficult to connect with her birth culture because there were only a few Asian American kids growing up around her. Along the way, she's also bumped up against the adverse effects of borderline personality disorder (BPD) — "rooted in being abandoned at birth" — that came from feeling misunderstood as both an adopted and Asian American person. 

AMASIAN Harvest Moon Celebration