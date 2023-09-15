When Laura Lahti moved to Madison in 2001, she struggled to find and create community for herself — 20 years later, she’s built the community she was looking for.
Lahti was adopted from South Korea at 5 months old and grew up in St. Paul with Caucasian parents, where she says it was difficult to connect with her birth culture because there were only a few Asian American kids growing up around her. Along the way, she's also bumped up against the adverse effects of borderline personality disorder (BPD) — "rooted in being abandoned at birth" — that came from feeling misunderstood as both an adopted and Asian American person.
Later in her life, in Madison, she felt similar kind of isolation when she found that there were groups for Asian students and Asian people of a certain nationality to gather, but none geared toward people of Asian descent whose identity wasn't as clear-cut.
Then, during lockdown in 2020, she took Simon Sinek’s “Find Your WHY” class, which prompts participants to look at their past to discover a greater purpose. Lahti says she realized that her own life mission is “To help support and inspire with a generous heart so that [I] can create a community where everyone feels like they belong and are valued for their unique sparkle.”
An Asian American meet-up group, AMASIAN (“Amazing Asian”), became a manifestation of her mission.
The group meets every third Wednesday of the month at World of Beer in Middleton from 5 to 7 p.m. Elino “Pops” Munsayac, a majority ownership partner at World of Beer, helped Lahti launch the group, along with his daughter Aryll Munsayac.
Lahti says that the main purpose of AMASIAN is to provide a “supportive and inclusive space where members can connect, share experiences, and gain valuable insights to succeed in their careers or businesses.” It’s primarily a gathering and networking space for people of Asian descent in the Madison area, but people of non-Asian descent who want to support and be involved in Madison’s Asian community are also welcome. Currently, the events gather up to 60 people, but Lahti is working with Asian American business owners in the Madison area to find more space for AMASIAN meet-ups.
“Since starting the group, I've met so many wonderful Asian Americans within the community,” says Lahti. “I've learned about other Asian cultures and [have had the opportunity to] relate and talk about diversity and society's cultural issues that we endure as Asian Americans.” And, she's felt a sense of acceptance that's allowed her to heal the effects of BPD.
A number of sponsors, like Global Inspiration, UW Credit Union, Summit Credit Union and the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), have been involved since AMASIAN began. Meet-ups have also featured local businesses for various pop-ups, including a karaoke night, food trucks, massage, art displays, musical performances and a night market for the holidays.
This month, AMASIAN will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a Harvest Moon Celebration — a traditional Chinese festival that gives thanks for the year’s harvest. Lahti says there will be a dragon dance, authentic Asian cuisine and karaoke at the event. All are invited to World of Beer (8225 Greenway Blvd. in Middleton) Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. to celebrate AMASIAN’s anniversary and the Moon Festival.