Subscribe Today !
Archive
Amara
Below is Amara's Winter Restaurant Week menu.
Please check back soon for their updated Summer Restaurant Week menu.
Dinner $40
APPETIZER
Choose one to share
Eggplant Caponata
Burnt eggplant, blistered peppers, basil, chili oil
Avocado Salsa Verde
Tomatoes, capers, olives, ricotta salata
Stracciatella & Smoked White Fish
Chili tomato sauce, rosemary oil
BRUSCHETTA
Choose one to share. Served with grilled sourdough
Endive & Arugula Salad
Shaved vegetables, SarVecchio, herbed lemon vinaigrette, sesame
Golden Beet
Moody blue cheese, chicories, fresh celery, roasted hazelnuts
MAIN
Mafaldine Cacio e Pepe
Peppercorn blend, SarVecchio, pecorino, lemon confit
Paccheri
Beef cheek ragu, tomato agrodolce, breadcrumbs, SarVecchio
Broiled Baja Striped Bass
Roasted cauliflower, arugula, pesto, capers, golden raisins, smoked almonds
Pasta alla Norma
Homemade semolina pasta, spiced eggplant, tomato sauce, ricotta salata vecchio
½ Chicken Agrodolce
Roasted mushrooms, kale, pickled shallots, basil whipped ricotta, breadcrumb
Beef Osso Bucco
Root vegetable gratin, potato pave, glazed carrots
DESSERT
Additional $5
Gelati
Seasonal gelato or sorbet topped with shaved ice and spiced syrup
Hours
Sun-Fri: 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
670 N Midvale Blvd, Madison, WI 53705
www.amaramadison.com
608.716.7989
Click here to see more menus.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Fill out the form below to receive free downloadable Best of Madison nomination materials.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.