Amara — the newest name in Rule No. 1 Hospitality Group’s restaurant lineup, which also includes downtown’s Merchant and Lucille — feels like the older sister in the family who’s back from a study abroad in Italy. She’s gone to see the colorful houses on the Amalfi coast, strolled the square of Piazza del Campo in Siena, savored the brightly flavored fare across Italy and much of the Mediterranean, and now she’s returned to open a restaurant. Amara fits neatly into the Hilldale landscape, serving crowd-pleasing Italian staples. Dishes are prepared in ways that keep things light across the board, even when it comes to some traditionally heavy items, like the pan-fried lasagna (pictured on page 27) that boasts 102 layers. Among the snack menu items are marinated olives, calamari and Greek gigante beans. After enjoying a few starters — like golden beets and Spanish octopus — you can choose from a whole section of bruschetta options before it’s on to the pasta and entrees, which include a beef cheek ragu, cacio e pepe pasta, osso buco and broiled Baja striped bass. “If you look at the flavors on the menu, they really do span across the Mediterranean, including North Africa even, so not just Italy,” says James Juedes, director of guest relations and wine for Rule No. 1 and sommelier and partner at Amara. “It’s the style of food I love to eat and I love to cook at home.”
The triangular building that formerly housed a Pasqual’s was taken down to the dirt and built back up to become Amara. “To open a restaurant is a miracle,” says Juedes, speaking to the moving parts of a remodel, restaurant concepting, system building, staffing and all the planning in between. But things went smoothly, Juedes says, which “speaks volumes of our team and the people we have.” The bright, airy, open space dotted with hanging lights does feel like it could be situated seaside somewhere on the Mediterranean coast.
Cin Cin | Drink Up
Aperol spritzes, negronis, aperitifs, an Italian paloma, an amara bellini and more — the drink menu is an Italian summer dream. There’s also a “free-spirited” section featuring n/a drinks that sound equal parts refreshing and complex. Something about ice cubes bobbing amid the sunset-colored contents of a tulip wine glass immediately makes you long for the slow-living lifestyle of Italy.
Pro Pairings | Have Wine With Dinner
Juedes decided it was time to leave his former post at Casetta Kitchen and Counter for this role with Rule No. 1 because it was an opportunity to be more wine-oriented. “That’s always been something that’s been my passion,” says Juedes, who’s lived in Spain, Oregon and New Zealand and been involved in winemaking in each location. He’s created the wine programs for all three of Rule No. 1’s restaurants, but Amara is the most wine-focused spot. He’s filled the list with small-production artisan wines, all from Italy and the Mediterranean.
Meet the Chef de Cuisine | Abby Hampton
Amara has a playful menu, but also very intentional, says Abby Hampton, chef de cuisine under restaurant group culinary director and Amara chef and partner Jon Nodler. Hampton is an Estrellón and L’Etoile expat who never expected to accrue seven-plus years of restaurant experience, but she’s fallen in love with the work. At Amara, she enjoys the process-driven approach to making dishes that sometimes require a lot of effort, like the crispy skin porchetta, which takes three days to prepare. And she likes how bright yet simple the dishes’ flavors are. “It plays on a lot of classics without overdoing it with frilly stuff,” Hampton says.
Building A Team
Rule No. 1 has made it a priority to provide 401(k)s, PTO and health benefits to its staff, Juedes says. “I think the thing I’m proudest about is setting it up to do it the way we wanted to do it,” which includes building a team that’s compensated fairly, Juedes says. And, he notes, that’s been reciprocated with commitment and passion. “Opening is a lot of work,” he says. But it helps that the restaurant operates seven days a week for both lunch and dinner — that builds in an element of flexibility for a lot of employees, since the restaurant isn’t solely focused on weekend dinner service.
