Amara lasagna
Photo by Nikki Hansen

Amara — the newest name in Rule No. 1 Hospitality Group’s restaurant lineup, which also includes downtown’s Merchant and Lucille — feels like the older sister in the family who’s back from a study abroad in Italy. She’s gone to see the colorful houses on the Amalfi coast, strolled the square of Piazza del Campo in Siena, savored the brightly flavored fare across Italy and much of the Mediterranean, and now she’s returned to open a restaurant. Amara fits neatly into the Hilldale landscape, serving crowd-pleasing Italian staples. Dishes are prepared in ways that keep things light across the board, even when it comes to some traditionally heavy items, like the pan-fried lasagna (pictured on page 27) that boasts 102 layers. Among the snack menu items are marinated olives, calamari and Greek gigante beans. After enjoying a few starters — like golden beets and Spanish octopus — you can choose from a whole section of bruschetta options before it’s on to the pasta and entrees, which include a beef cheek ragu, cacio e pepe pasta, osso buco and broiled Baja striped bass. “If you look at the flavors on the menu, they really do span across the Mediterranean, including North Africa even, so not just Italy,” says James Juedes, director of guest relations and wine for Rule No. 1 and sommelier and partner at Amara. “It’s the style of food I love to eat and I love to cook at home.”

Amara | 670 N. Midvale Blvd. | 608-716-7989 | amaramadison.com

Amara interior

Amara's dining room
Amara drinks
Amara wines
Abby Hampton