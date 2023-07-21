If you’ve walked around Monroe Street this summer, you’ve probably peeked in the windows of a number of new eateries preparing to open. After several beloved spots closed last year — including Brasserie V, Crescendo Espresso Bar and Berke & Benham — four new restaurants will join Madison’s restaurant scene, creating a bevy of new dining options for the near westside neighborhoods.
Lallande, a family-run French bistro, pays homage to European food traditions with classics like escargot, herbed cheese and croque monsieur. Baker and pastry chef Mark Pavlovich and Annemarie Maitri — owners of Bloom Bake Shop next door — are the visionaries behind this concept. Lallande will open in the former Crescendo space on August 2. 1859 Monroe St.
A new American bistro and bar is also coming to Monroe Street in the former Brasserie V spot. One & Only combines a farm-to-table concept with pub food for offerings like burrata panzanella salad, burgers and fries. It's set to open by the end of July. 1923 Monroe St.
Turkish Kitchen relocated from South Gammon Road to its new spot on Monroe Street, but customers can still expect the same signature kabobs, hummus and pita bread. The restaurant is taking over the space previously occupied by the Tin Fox and is expected to open by the end of July. 2616 Monroe St.
Camp Cantina
This casual counter-service concept will be located in old The Wise space in former Hotel Red space and offers authentic Mexican dishes and a full bar featuring margaritas, palomas and micheladas. The restaurant anticipates opening in mid-August. 1501 Monroe St.
What's going in the old Berke & Benham space?
A restaurant concept called Gallo Taco Bar has been in the works for the old Berke & Benham space since late December. Ben Roberts, a partner in Pasqual's Cantina and a representative for new ownership of the space, says the restaurant is only a "60% reality" at this point. The partners behind the concept hope to keep moving forward.
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
