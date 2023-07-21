One & Only lead image
Photo by Emma Waldinger

If you’ve walked around Monroe Street this summer, you’ve probably peeked in the windows of a number of new eateries preparing to open. After several beloved spots closed last year — including Brasserie V, Crescendo Espresso Bar and Berke & Benham — four new restaurants will join Madison’s restaurant scene, creating a bevy of new dining options for the near westside neighborhoods. 

Lallande Storefront

Lallande is moving in next door to Bloom Bake Shop. 

Lallande 

One & Only strorefront

One & Only is coming to the former Brasserie V space.
Turkish Kitchen sign

Turkish Kitchen is moving from its location on South Gammon Road to Monroe Street.
Camp Cantina Storefront

Camp Cantina will fill former The Wise space in the old Hotel Red. 