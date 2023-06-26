We’ve seen Kelsey Brennan inhabit all kinds of roles over the years — a woman masquerading as a man (“Twelfth Night”), a murderous, narcissistic sister (last season’s hysterical “The Moors”) and a Jane Austen heroine (“Pride and Prejudice”).
Behind the scenes, the American Players Theatre actor has added another one to her repertoire: professional development consultant.
Not in the sense of playing one in a theatrical production. For the last few years, Brennan has held the role of APT’s director of professional development programs. That’s a lot of words to say that she’s been using her considerable acting skills to coach professionals in the corporate world to improve their ability to communicate publicly and work with teams on projects. Her clients range from fields like biotech and health care to lawyers and sales professionals.
The role’s been a gradual development for Brennan. Five years ago, she was asked by a Wisconsin company to participate in a planned leadership initiative, engaging in structured, improvised conversations with executives who were recorded and assessed on their performances.
“It was so fulfilling to be able to use my skills as an actor and someone who's adept at improv to help people practice communication in a different setting,” she says. “And that was really an inspiring experience for me.”
Brennan also had a revelation — a surprising number of individuals in the corporate world struggle mightily with the things that come naturally to trained actors. Like public speaking and collaborating with others.
“I met a lot of people who were really scared and really nervous to be recorded and perform,” she says. And that was new to me, because, as you know, a lot of people in the theater aren't necessarily hesitant to get up there and be on stage.”
Brennan handles big groups and one-on-one sessions but prefers the former, in part because she appreciates ensemble-building and collaborative work.
One of her favorite moments came in the virtual space, while she was teaching a group about one of her favorite concepts — something she calls the “Yes, And.” It’s the notion that an executive can do more than just say “yes” to an idea; they can listen mindfully and then also add to it, moving the story forward. One of the execs in the group was skeptical, complaining that the strategy would be far too time-consuming.
Brennan was undeterred.
“I asked him to think for a moment about the possibility that your conversation would go deeper, faster,” she says.
After a couple rounds of practice, the exec recognized the strategy and realized he’d experienced others using it to work with him.
“This guy was able to then say ‘OK, great, if I'm accepting someone's idea, and then I'm adding on to it I'm actually creating a much more profound conversation more quickly. And that means I could get to the point in two minutes maybe instead of 12.’”
Brennan has certainly had to navigate her own challenges in building her consulting work — for example, the language of the business world can be very different than the theater world. Initially when she used the word “ensemble” with her clients, they often thought she was referring to the outfit she was wearing that day, rather than a team of actors.
“I've had to do a lot of translation,” she says. “And that comes from a deep commitment to listening to exactly what a client wants to learn and making sure I'm meeting it. What are your learning objectives? What's the language that you're using? Because I want to match that language.”
Brennan completed training as a professional coach before launching into her consulting work and was surprised by the number of parallels she found between coaching and acting.
“You're partnering with someone to identify who you are, where you are, where you want to go and how you get there,” she explains. “And that's so similar to developing a character. It has changed the way that I'm interacting with people in the rehearsal hall because I have to live what I teach. It’s also changed the way that I've thought about who I'm playing. Because I'm asking myself different questions.
As an example, she points to her role as Horatio in last summer’s APT production of “Hamlet.”
“Horatio is a listener,” she says. “He never provides Hamlet with a solution. He never says, ‘I think we should do this.’ He’s there to provide Hamlet with whatever sounding board and support he needs. And that's very similar to being a coach or facilitator.”
Thinking about that similarity altered the way she played the part.
“There's no weakness in just sitting there and listening to a friend at all. There's a huge strength in that choice.”
Balancing her professional development work with her on-stage work is, unsurprisingly, governed by the seasons. During the summer, when her acting docket in Spring Green is full, the amount of client work she does diminishes. But from October to May, it’s given her a new dimension in which to deploy her skills. APT’s current strategy, which includes hiring a larger number of actors into the company and reducing the major roles its core company actors play from three to two, has helped her maintain the balance.
Brennan hopes to continue building on the work she’s already done, perhaps eventually expanding it to include other actors from the Spring Green-based company.
“I would love to think that it would be something that would provide other opportunities for people different than me because other actors think about these same concepts differently,” she says. “I'm not blind to the fact that I'm probably not the teacher for every single person. But I would love if it blossomed from where it is now.”
With APT’s 2023 season having launched this month, Brennan’s got a busy summer ahead. She’s currently playing Mistress Page in “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” will play a pair of twin pages in the comedy, “The Liar” and will also appear as part of the ensemble cast of “Anton’s Shorts.” Later, in APT’s shoulder season, she’ll star as Katherine, the lead role in David Austin’s “Proof.” More information on APT’s 2023 season can be found here.
