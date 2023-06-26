Kelsey Brennan APT

Kelsey Brennan

We’ve seen Kelsey Brennan inhabit all kinds of roles over the years — a woman masquerading as a man (“Twelfth Night”), a murderous, narcissistic sister (last season’s hysterical “The Moors”) and a Jane Austen heroine (“Pride and Prejudice”).

Behind the scenes, the American Players Theatre actor has added another one to her repertoire: professional development consultant.