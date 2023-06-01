Even though 22,000 cars whiz past daily, few people are aware that the crumbling, one-lane former carriage path in the 4100 block of Monona Drive leads to a historical, spiritual and natural wonder.

The 130-year-old Frank Allis house on the San Damiano estate.

San Damiano — the 10-acre lakeside estate that includes the 130-year-old Frank Allis house and 1,500 feet of Lake Monona shoreline — was once home to Indigenous encampments, a manufacturing heir, a Madison mayor, and clergymen in search of rest and renewal.

The Frank Allis House: The Dutch Colonial Revival manor on this 10-acre Monona lakeside estate (4123 Monona Drive, Monona) was built from 1893 to 1894 for manufacturing heir Frank Allis, who would be the first of several owners throughout the years.
Consultants have drafted three concepts for the future of San Damiano, ranging from minimal changes to new amenities like a modern park shelter and amphitheater. The public has been invited to weigh in on favorite parts of each concept before final plans are developed.
The nonprofit Friends of San Damiano — president Andy Kitslaar pictured inside the Frank Allis house — is raising money for future improvements to San Damiano. One restoration concept calls for saving the Frank Allis house, which is badly in need of repairs, so that it can be open to the public.
A Community Stage: San Damiano's open-to-the-public waterfront property offers sweeping views of Capitol sunsets, walking paths and secluded spots to sit a spell in an Adirondack chair. 