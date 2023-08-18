In Wisconsin, the tomato harvest spans July to September. If you’re not ready to say goodbye to summer, savor the peak of the season with these tomato-forward dishes.
Pan-Seared Halibut
In Wisconsin, the tomato harvest spans July to September. If you’re not ready to say goodbye to summer, savor the peak of the season with these tomato-forward dishes.
Pan-Seared Halibut
This pan-seared halibut at Sardine is a summer hit. Served with an heirloom tomato salad, chilled zucchini gazpacho ragout, and warm sweet corn purée, the dish is finished with a drizzle of infused tarragon oil and crispy potatoes.
Squid Ink Bucatini
Amara adds a twist to their squid ink bucatini with a sungold and heirloom tomato pomodoro sauce, using tomatoes sourced from Young Earth Farm and Vitruvian Farms. The dish also includes sautéed shrimp, basil and SarVecchio cheese.
Seared Scallops
Head over to Cadre for French-inspired American fare like this seared scallops dish. The scallops are served with a cauliflower bisque alongside purple cauliflower. Heirloom cherry tomatoes accompany green beans, pine nuts and nasturtium vinaigrette.
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Add a side to your sandwich and check out this heirloom tomato salad with salsa macha, Romano cheese, bread crumbs and basil. Casetta Kitchen currently has rotating summer market sides, so pop in to see which one they’re serving.
Caprese Salad
What says summer more than Caprese salad? D’Vino elevates this timeless dish with a bed of arugula and a sprinkle of capers.
"She's A-Maize-ing" Pizza
This Lucille pizza highlights the very best of seasonal vegetables—cherry tomatoes and sweet corn—complemented by mozzarella, bacon and Montamore cheese. The creamy sauce is made with fennel, lemon zest, fresh basil, red pepper flakes and habaneros for a nice kick. The pie is finished with fresh lime juice and chopped scallions.
Tomato Tartare
At first glance, this dish appears to be a hard-boiled egg atop beef tartare. A closer inspection reveals the unexpected: yellow tomato purée encased in house-made mozzarella resting on tomato tartare. Lark's dish is finished with local basil and pecorino served alongside grilled bread.
"Quest for Young Earth" Pizza
While pizza is always in season, this “Quest for Young Earth” pie takes the classic dish to the next level. The Salvatore's Tomato Pies pizza features shishito peppers and heirloom tomatoes from Young Earth Farm, arugula pesto, Green Barn Farm Market corn, chicken, and Vitruvian Farms microgreens.
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Editorial Intern
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.