Sardine seared halibut
Photo courtesy of Ravelle Demetra

In Wisconsin, the tomato harvest spans July to September. If you’re not ready to say goodbye to summer, savor the peak of the season with these tomato-forward dishes. 

Pan-Seared Halibut

Amara squid ink bucatini
Cadre seared scallops
Casetta tomato salad
D'Vino caprese
Lucille corn pizza
Lark tomato tartare
Salvatore's heirloom tomato pizza