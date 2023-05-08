Show Mom love this Mother's Day weekend with some quality time. Here are a handful of events to consider attending if you don't have plans yet.
IF MOM LIKES THRIFTING
Take her to the Midwest Vintage Flea to browse one of the biggest vintage events in Madison. More than 40 vintage vendors (primarily fashion-focused) will pack Garver Feed Mill on Saturday and Sunday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 14, 3241 Garver Green
IF MOM'S A DOG LOVER
Take her to the adorable Petphoria shop in Middleton to pick up some treats, merch, toys and more. You'll be nearby a bunch of other shopping destinations in Middleton's adorable downtown. And if you can't make it to Petphoria this weekend, you can stop by the pop-up shop at Hilldale starting May 19. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, 1834 Aurora St.
IF MOM WANTS TO GO TO A BIERGARTEN
Pack up a lawn chair and a blanket and head to San Damiano, a public lakefront spot in Monona, which hosts a biergarten this Friday. San Damiano offers panoramic views of Lake Monona, and there will be beer, food trucks and yard games. (Also, keep an eye out for a story on San Damiano in the upcoming June issue of Madison Magazine.) 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 4123 Monona Drive
IF MOM APPRECIATES JAZZ
The Cider Farm Tasting Room is an incredibly cute venue for some live music, cider flights and a shared cheese board. Take mom to this Saturday's show with musician Tom Kastle, or Sunday's live jazz show featuring guitarist David Irwin. 6 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, and 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, 8216 Watts Road
IF MOM IS A YOGI
Take her to Garner Park Outdoor Yoga this Saturday morning for an all-levels flow class. Bring your own mat and get there about 10 minutes before class starts to get situated. 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 333 S. Rosa Road
IF MOM LIKES SIPPING AMBER ALES
Karben4 is hosting a release party this Friday to reintroduce Ale Asylum's Ambergeddon, a West Coast-style amber, 6.7% ABV. Karben4 bought the now-closed Ale Asylum's beers and have brought back several of the flagships, including Hopalicious. Noon to 10 p.m., Friday, May 12, 3698 Kinsman Blvd.
IF MOM ENJOYS SHOPPING WITH A CAUSE
Change Boutique and The Rainbow Project and Generopolis have teamed up for a fundraiser to benefit children traumatized by gun violence. You can shop at Change Boutique now through May 21 and make a donation using the QR code near the register, which will give shoppers either a free gift or 20% off their purchase. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 1252 Williamson St.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.