“I love the Red Shed … We drink and then we eat.”
Those are words I wrote at 5 years old. In a kindergarten writing assignment about our favorite place, I brainstormed the most front-of-mind, blissful destination I could think of: I landed on the Red Shed.
Setting aside the comical Wisconsin-ness or plain absurdity of a 5-year-old writing a short story about a bar, a mother’s signature notarizing its completion or my kindergarten teacher not asking any further questions, Red Shed, for me, and for many families like mine, has been a generational affair. No matter how many years or how many miles away life takes you from the Red Shed, it always feels like home.
Beginning on Valentine’s Day 1969, Red Shed, and its unforgettable facade, has been a fixture on North Frances Street between University Avenue and State Street, serving as the main character or background actor for an incalculable number of University of Wisconsin and Madison moments and memories. From the emergence of Cat Stevens in the music world to the current era where Doja Cat is a household name, the Shed has stood the test of time.
That will all change now. In April, the owners of Wando’s announced that they had purchased the building that housed the Red Shed for 54 years. Now the Madison staple looks for a new home.
Andy Ward, 59, grew up in Madison in the 1970s and attended UW in the 1980s. He’s spent the last 30 years working for the University of Washington overseeing disaster recovery for its Information Technology department.
“I don't know why this news is bumming me out so much,” Ward says. “To be fair, I haven't gone there in a long time, and I'm sad I'm probably not going to see it one last time … Maybe it's the red front and the striped awning, and the Schooner equivalent on the top — it's the quintessential UW bar.”
At the time, Red Shed was known for its sponsorship of various slow-pitch softball teams, the consistent background hum of “Come On, Eileen” and five minutes of 5-cent beers.
“There's one thing about the Red Shed that sticks out the most with me — a thing that I often go to when trying to one-up friends about hometowns and crazy college days — the nickel taps,” says Ward. “There was nothing like the Red Shed on Fridays between 4:55 and 5:00 p.m. when customers quietly pushed their nickels across the bar and picked up a cold schooner of beer. The bartenders were a well-oiled machine, and the customers were calm and patient. No talk, no complaints, no fights. Just people working together for a common good.”
Cait McCrory, 25, is a graduate of UW and the University of Pennsylvania. She’s traveled the world, including time spent working in Sri Lanka as part of her studies at UW. Both of her parents also went to UW, completing their undergrad and law degrees in Madison.
“The Red Shed is a place to gather as you are, share a laugh with the bartender, play darts with strangers and force your friends to try a Nerds shot and a deadly long island [iced tea],” McCrory says. “It’s a staple of UW-Madison and at the heart of the city.”
The throughline between these two stories, spaced roughly 40 years apart, is the fact that two people, one young and one more seasoned, have been out in the world, experienced some of life’s most grand, most beautiful things, and still hold a warm place for a bar that isn’t grand or beautiful in the same ways.
The thought that a place whose red awning has been a fixture in so many lives over so many years will, at best, need a new home and, at worst, shutter for good is tough to stomach — like Red Shed’s infamous long islands.
Keaton Walkowski was born and raised in Madison, spending his formative years at Red Shed, one winter Friday evening at a time.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.