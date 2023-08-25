The Bag Chair King

The Bag Chair King
  • Always has a “lucky koozie” in hand and the next drink on deck
  • Snags the best spot near the portable heater
  • Still talks about the 1999 Rose Bowl win over UCLA
  • Enjoys a full REM sleep cycle in his Cadillac of bag chairs after three trips to the food table
The Competitor
The College Kid
The Host With the Most
The Super Fan