The University Knows How to Party
Thousands flock to the northside of Camp Randall before home games for two university-hosted events: The Badger Bash Tailgate at Union South and Badgerville at Engineering Mall. There’s food, beer and other drinks for purchase, as well as live music — including the UW Band, which performs at both parties. Bucky Badger mingles and the events are kid-friendly. Each somewhat surpasses “tailgate” territory and feels more like a mini festival.
Under the Arch
Have you really even been to a Madison game day if you don’t have a picture of yourself under the Camp Randall Memorial Arch? The historic landmark near the intersection of West Dayton Street and North Randall Avenue at the entrance of Camp Randall Memorial Park is a charming contemporary feature, but it honors a piece of our state’s past. Named after Alexander Randall, Wisconsin’s governor from 1858-61, Camp Randall sits on a Civil War military training site that was also, for a time, a prisoner of war camp for captured Confederate soldiers. Two statues stand on the left and right of the arch — one is a young soldier ready to go to war, the other a veteran returning 50 years later.
An Old Tailgate Gets New Life
Those who’ve been around a while will remember the Rocky Rococo tailgate and Greenbush Bakery on the corner of Regent and South Orchard streets. Good news: A new tradition will take root this season at this spot that holds a lot of memories. Sam Brown and his family, who ran the Rocky Rococo tailgate starting in 1998, are rebranding the tailgate in connection with their new Italian restaurant set to open in September: Fabiola’s Spaghetti House & Deli. The deli counter menu on game day will include tailgating classics (burgers, brats and hot dogs), but it’s the sammies that got our attention: Italian roast pork sandwiches with roast garlic broccoli rabe and Italian salsa verde, as well as hot Italian sausage sandwiches and steak sandwiches with horseradish, sharp provolone and giardiniera. After 4 p.m., enjoy platters of chicken and eggplant Parmesan served with house-made, slow-cooked marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and a side of spicy vodka rotini. While Fabiola’s might not be open by the first home game, they’ll start the tailgate tradition this year anyway, pop-up style. 1301 Regent St.
New Tradition: Garth's After the Game
It’s almost too convenient not to stop. As you’re walking back to your parked car somewhere off Monroe Street after the game, a round at Garth’s Brew Bar just makes sense. The line moves quickly at the front counter, where you’ll choose your craft beer before finding a spot for post-game discussion. Win or lose, the atmosphere always feels upbeat. You’ll likely want to grab a second round, but we advise checking with your designated driver to make sure they’re cool with sticking around for another. 1726 Monroe St.
Follow That Tuba!
The UW Band is seemingly everywhere on game day. You’ll find mini drumline performances at bar beer gardens and performances at both of the university’s tailgates, and you’ll see members walking down the street as they make their way under the Camp Randall Memorial Arch into the stadium. During the game, some members pop up in the stands to serenade a few lucky fan sections. You could make a game out of keeping track of how many performances you catch on game day outside of the band’s halftime show.
Andrea Behling is editor at Madison Magazine.
