In 2002, Mariusz Zalesski and Ewa Pluciennik embarked on a life-changing journey from their home country of Poland to the United States. They arrived with nothing but a suitcase and a relentless desire to create a better life for themselves and their family. Three years later, they founded 4 Senses House Cleaning, which is now a three-time Best of Madison winner setting a standard for home cleaning service throughout the city.
4 Senses House Cleaning offers a wide range of services, from recurring sessions, deep cleaning, move-ins/outs, and in-home laundry and folding services. While thoroughly attending to every project, they don’t just tidy a house; they strive to create a comfortable, healthy and welcoming environment. 4 Senses House Cleaning knows that being welcomed into someone’s house is not just a routine task, but a highly personal service. “This philosophy guides our commitment to building lasting relationships with our clients based on trust, open communication and a dedication to your individual needs,” said Mariusz Zalesski, founder of 4 Senses House Cleaning.
Throughout their journey to the United States, Mariusz and Ewa found a greater appreciation for exemplary service. Every visit from 4 Senses House Cleaning leaves a personalized touch. They provide a solo cleaner experience for each session and leave each home with aromatherapy cleaning, treats for furry friends and a thank-you card with chocolate to show gratitude.
These special touches are what make 4 Senses House Cleaning not only a cherished and unique service provider, but also a trusted partner for maintaining the integrity of a home.
Mariusz and Ewa’s journey from immigrants to successful entrepreneurs is a testament to the American dream’s power and their dedication to making a positive impact. Their work ethic now resonates with every home they service throughout Madison. 3830 Atwood Ave., 608-716-4141, 4senseshousecleaning.com