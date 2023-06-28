Madison renderings collage
Madison is experiencing a growth spurt.

Eleven tower cranes hover over future multistory buildings downtown, and just about 6,000 apartment units are on the way. The Dane County Regional Airport, which recently opened a new wing, is on pace to eclipse record-breaking, pre-pandemic passenger numbers. Building renovations — some in the mega-multimillion-dollar range — will make sections of Madison unrecognizable in the next few years.

Lake Monona waterfront rendering

The Lake Monona Waterfront designed by Sasaki.
Dane County Regional Airport expansion
Madison Public Market
The Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Library Mall redesign

The Library Mall redesign will include landscaping, water features, seating and more.
The Moment

The Moment will build on the former site of Paisan's Italian Restaurant
Black Business Hub

Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub
Truman Olson affordable housing development

The Truman Olson affordable housing development will include a 24,000-square-foot grocery store run by Kristie Maurer of Maurer's Urban Market.
Baker's Place

Construction for Baker's Place is underway at 849 E. Washington Ave.
Bayview development
Gardening illustration
Lakefront Porch at Crowley Station

Calli Centro Hispano

Centro Hispano's new home "Calli"
Wisconsin Veterans Museum

Planned Wisconsin Veterans Museum rebuild will occupy the same site as it currently does.
Chandra Lewis

Chandra Lewis is the director of doula programming at the Harambee Birth and Family Center
Temporary men's emergency shelter

The temporary men's overnight drop-in shelter at Zeier Road