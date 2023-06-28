Madison is experiencing a growth spurt.
Eleven tower cranes hover over future multistory buildings downtown, and just about 6,000 apartment units are on the way. The Dane County Regional Airport, which recently opened a new wing, is on pace to eclipse record-breaking, pre-pandemic passenger numbers. Building renovations — some in the mega-multimillion-dollar range — will make sections of Madison unrecognizable in the next few years.
“I’ve been here since 2007 — 15 years — and I’ve never seen growth like this,” says Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc.
Ilstrup takes particular interest in monitoring the isthmus’s latest developments. He curates a downtown development tracker on the nonprofit advocacy agency’s website, but these days it’s difficult to keep up. “I have to update that once a week with new photos, new information, renderings, links to news articles. It’s incredible,” he says.
But what’s even more incredible, Ilstrup says, is that there are so many projects currently underway that demonstrate investment in the entire community — cultural centers like the Black Business Hub, Centro Hispano and The Center for Black Excellence and Culture. “Those are projects we just have not seen in the past,” Ilstrup says.
Landmarks like Monona Terrace, Overture Center and many of the buildings on campus were built with the belief that they would be buildings for everybody. “That’s what we all wanted and that’s what we all believed,” says Neil Heinen, former editorial director of News 3 Now and Madison Magazine, and a voice of leadership in many of Madison’s biggest civic developments over the years. “But in truth, they were white-designed and white-created, and there was never a sort of sense of common ownership.” Now a co-chair for The Center for Black Excellence’s advisory council, Heinen says The Center is Black-led, -designed, and -inspired. It will be a place that specifically celebrates Black culture and success where the community as a whole will be welcome and invited in. “To me, those two things really make it significant in our city’s history,” Heinen says.
“Historic” is probably the right word to use for many of the projects on this list of 33 ongoing and upcoming developments, Ilstrup agrees. The Lake Monona Waterfront plan marks a once-in-a-generation change that will create a much-improved interface for everyone between the land and the water. The long-awaited Madison Public Market will be an incubator for small businesses of all kinds and transportation infrastructure is being built to support all this future growth.
“They just keep coming,” Ilstrup says. –AB
Madison’s Project Darling
The city of Madison did everything right by getting the community involved in plans to massively improve the 1.7-mile lakeshore stretch between Olin Park and Law Park along John Nolen Drive. The Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge presented three master plans from different design firms, and 2,472 members of the public weighed in on behalf of one plan in particular: the international firm Sasaki’s vision, which includes a nature center in Olin Park, an elevated nature path, a boathouse and an outdoor amphitheater. As fate would have it, the ad hoc committee favors that design, too. A refined version of the plan — still very much at a “30,000-foot-view” stage — will go before the common council in October. If all falls into place — financing, federal and state support, future development phases and other items — the project will still likely take 15 years. But the Lake Monona waterfront could start looking different as soon as 2026, starting with improvements along the causeway in step with the John Nolen Drive bridge reconstruction. –AB
The Airport’s New Wing
At the beginning of June, the Dane County Regional Airport celebrated the opening of its expanded terminal — the single biggest project in the airport’s 84-year history. The $85 million project adds 90,000 square feet, half of which is passenger-accessible concourse area. More gates and more space to park big, modern jets mean more people will be able to fly in and out of Madison. The airport was hitting record passenger volumes in 2018 and 2019, and the first few months of 2020 were on track to do the same. Dane County was getting new nonstop services, new destinations and more airplanes. “And all of this growth was happening with the same physical footprint and facility that the airport has had for decades,” says Michael Riechers, director of marketing and communications for the airport. The silver lining of the pandemic was that it allowed the terminal expansion to continue during a time when fewer people were traveling, so construction didn’t negatively impact air travel. Phase two, which will demolish the old wing that caused a choke point for parking planes between gates 10-12, is still ahead and will likely extend into 2024. Riechers is particularly excited about the terminal’s new look and feel, which includes a 40-foot terrazzo tile art installation depicting Madison’s four lakes. “It still has a local, small-town airport feel; however, now it’s much brighter, airier and has a ton more natural light,” he says. “It’s an updated take on the Frank Lloyd Wright inspiration.” –AB
Building New Bridges
The Lake Monona waterfront project was born out of another significant, long-term project: the reconstruction of the John Nolen Drive bridges. The project will reconstruct the six bridges along the causeway and expand the bike and pedestrian path. “Reconstructing John Nolen Drive will allow us to make critical safety improvements for vehicles and greatly expand our pedestrian and bicycle facilities for the most-traveled path in the city,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a city news release. Construction is expected to begin in 2025 for the project, which received a $15 million federal grant from the White House in April. –AB
Bus Rapid Transit Rolls On
Establishing the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system has been one of Satya Rhodes-Conway’s passion projects during her time as mayor, and construction is in full swing, starting with infrastructure and stations. BRT’s dedicated bus lanes, all-electric articulated buses and streamlined bus fare systems are meant to reduce travel times and improve the reliability of and access to equitable transportation. The east-west line that will run from Junction Road to East Towne Mall through downtown and campus is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The city plans to add a north-south route as well that would open around 2027. –AB
After years of will-it or won’t-it, Madison’s Public Market is moving full steam ahead
The Madison community let out a collective breath in November 2022 when the city’s common council voted 17-3 to request additional funding for the Madison Public Market, effectively giving the project the go-ahead to finally begin construction. The market has long been in development — ideas have been in the works since the 2000s — with location changes, a global pandemic, budget shortfalls and unexpected increases in construction costs all jeopardizing the project. The Madison Public Market represents an opportunity for equity-driven wealth building, providing resources for business development training, a variety of vending opportunities and market space priority to minority-owned businesses, plus veterans, immigrants and low-income folks. The first batch of market vendors were announced in 2021 and includes Perfect Imperfections, Melly Mell's, Tamaleria El Poblano, Caracas Empanadas and Little Tibet. The public marketplace and food hall is expected to open in 2025. –EW
A Home for Black Excellence
Having culture spaces in a city — a coffee shop, an art gallery or a place to debrief and decompress with other Black families, friends and colleagues — is essential, says Alex Gee. That’s what The Center for Black Excellence and Culture will be, but on a level like nothing Madison, or the country, has seen before. “People have been saying, ‘This is what we need,’ ” Gee says. “ ‘We need something that feels like a cultural home for us.’ ” Gee is the visionary for The Center, which has identified $31 million in pledges so far. It needs to raise $5 million more by the end of the year in order to break ground on a debt-free building on Badger Road in 2024. Overwhelming community and civic support and input, led by Black voices, helped create a plan for a cultural center that focuses on three primary areas: leadership and innovation; history, culture and gatherings; and performance and art. It’s a step in the right direction for making Madison’s claim of being a best place to live true for Black people, too. “In fact, the Race to Equity Report says it’s the worst place to live for us compared to our white counterparts,” Gee says. “The center’s primary purpose is to provide a space to celebrate our accomplishments, to create solutions for our community, and to acknowledge our excellence and contributions to the entire state.” –AB
Giving This Green Space a Makeover
The University of Wisconsin–Madison has a $6 million vision to dramatically improve Library Mall as a public open space that would include landscaping, water features, seating and more. Working with landscape architecture firm Olin Studio and Madison-based EQT By Design as the lead design consultant, the university expects this project to be the final element of the East Campus Mall reimagining that links Regent Street to Lake Mendota, and better connects downtown and campus. Elements honoring the Ho-Chunk people and their land are among the stand-out features of the future Library Mall, which has remained essentially unchanged since 1955. –AB
What’s Replacing Paisan’s?
A 15-story luxury apartment building is coming to 131 W. Wilson St. at the site of a former office building and Paisan’s Italian Restaurant. After facing recurring structural issues — Paisan’s was forced to close temporarily multiple times — the property owner has signaled an intent to demolish the building. T. Wall Enterprises has city of Madison Plan Commission approval to move forward with a luxury apartment development at the site, which will include 263 apartments, retail space on the first floor and office space on the second, plus a wide range of amenities and views of the Capitol and Lake Monona. The Moment is on track to begin construction in July 2023 and is projected to open sometime in early 2025. Paisan’s, a Madison institution established in 1950 and a survivor of four previous moves, has now closed for the foreseeable future but may soon reopen in the basement of sister restaurant Porta Bella on North Frances Street. –EW
A Game-Changer on the Southside
Earlier this year, the Urban League of Greater Madison exceeded its fundraising goal of $26 million for the Black Business Hub on Madison’s southside, slated for the corner of South Park Street and Hughes Place — “the heart of Madison’s oldest multicultural neighborhood,” according to the Urban League. Construction is nearly complete on the four-story building, where Madison’s Black and BIPOC entrepreneurs can access financial services, technology, rentable spaces and other support. The Urban League estimates that in the next few years, the Hub will help a minimum of 100 Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, create or relocate more than 150 jobs and add at least another 250 temporary jobs. –AB
Averting a Food Desert Crisis
The ongoing Truman Olson affordable housing development project at the corner of Park and Cedar streets is moving ahead with a full-service grocery store on the first level, projected to open later this year. Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market has finalized plans with the city of Madison to lease the space and build a 24,000-square-foot supermarket. The city originally purchased the first-floor space from the developers for $4.6 million to ensure that a grocery store plan was in place as the Pick ‘n Save across the street planned to close. With the nearest grocery stores being a 10- to 15-minute drive away, the Pick ‘n Save closure would have likely led to a food desert crisis in the South Madison area. District 13 Alder Tag Evers and former District 14 Alder Sheri Carter advocated for the market to ensure there would be no gaps in grocery store access. According to a city of Madison press release, Maurer says “the new grocery store will reflect the neighborhood and community it serves.” –EW
Two Sites, Two Different Developments
There might be lingering confusion about two Madison developments underway at two sites of the former Gardner Bakery on East Washington Avenue. The first project, Rise Madison, is happening at 3401 E. Washington Ave., just east of North Fair Oaks Avenue, where Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Madison plant closed its doors in 2019 (Gardner Baking Co. moved there in 1952 before being bought out several times). Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp. is building an affordable housing project on the site, including two five-story buildings, a three-story building, a two-story building (all residential), and parking and greenspace. This is not to be conflated with another project, Baker’s Place, underway at 849 E. Washington Ave., where The Neutral Project is constructing a 14-story mass timber high-rise apartment building at Baker’s Place — on the same block as The Sylvee, Google and DreamBank. The two-story Gardner Baker Co. building on the site was originally constructed in 1917, and the property was identified as a potential landmark in the 1998 Madison Downtown Preservation Plan. The designs include saving and restoring the significant areas of the heritage building and creating a new public courtyard between the new and old elements. –EW
Bayview Redeaux
In many ways, the Bayview redevelopment project in the historic Triangle Neighborhood aims to repair the damage caused by 1960s-era low-income housing efforts that, as Doug Moe reported earlier this year, led to the razing of homes and displaced hundreds of immigrant families in the name of progress. “But what came out of a sad story about urban renewal was the growth of this thriving, diverse community made up of immigrants and refugees from other countries, as well as African Americans and other people from the United States,” says Bayview Foundation executive director Alexis London. “What we’re trying to do with the redevelopment is really expand on the wonderful successes that Bayview has experienced over the last 52 years and to grow those things that make us beautiful, diverse, welcoming and inclusive, but also try to right some of the wrongs from the past.” Last year, after a lengthy participatory planning and design-justice process that centered the existing 280 residents, phase one — a four-story, 48-unit apartment complex — was completed. By the end of 2023, phase two will be finished. It includes a new 25-unit apartment building, 13 townhouses and a state-of-the-art, 11,500-square-foot community center with commercial kitchen space, seven classrooms and a dedicated food pantry. In both phases, structures were torn down and replaced with modern, energy-efficient buildings, and existing residents made the move into brighter, airier, more spacious new units — 107 out of 130 of which are still Section 8 housing. By this fall, the third and final phase will add 44 more townhouse units, which will be filled this time with new residents. The shining centerpiece of the project, says London, is the new community center — aided by a $6 million capital campaign that has $1.1 million in pledges left to identify — which expands space for things like financial literacy training, art classes, restorative justice circles and young adult employment programming. London hopes the $55 million project will influence other redevelopment efforts across the city. “When you center the voices of the people who’ve often been displaced or marginalized, how can that really strengthen the plans and stabilize the neighborhood?” she asks. –MG
The BIPOC Community is Leading the Way in Urban Agriculture
Madison’s BIPOC community has a rich and fairly recent history of urban agriculture, which is shaping up to experience its own boom.
Robert Pierce began advocating for healthy food access and urban farming education as early as the 1980s. Pierce was an early vendor at the Dane County Farmers’ Market and a pivotal figure in growing the South Madison Farmers’ Market. He founded Neighborhood Food Solutions, or NFS, an organization that works with low-income and at-risk youth and formerly incarcerated individuals to provide workforce skills and agricultural training. Pierce continues to be involved in the South Madison market with his daughter, Shellie Meier, who is also involved in NFS and was integral in the opening of Badger Rock Middle School, a charter school with an emphasis on gardening education.
Meier is currently involved in a long-term project on 222 acres of wetland and farmland at the intersection of Buckeye and Fankhauser roads. Bt Farms Foundation is still in its early planning and visioning stages (aiming to come to fruition in the next five years) to create a residential housing development that centers equity, justice and intergenerational wealth building with an underlying agricultural approach. The project feels like a natural progression of Pierce’s vision for the community.
The organizations listed directly right carry a similar spirit of improving access to fresh food and creating stronger food systems for BIPOC Madisonians around the city.
Urban Triage runs two programs that connect Black families and farmers to education, resources and restorative justice experiences: Supporting Healthy Black Agriculture and the Farm Business Development program.
Farley Center’s farm incubator supports farmers with land, tools, education and marketing assistance. A dozen farm businesses currently cultivate 16 acres of land at the site, with crops that include vegetables and fruits alongside Latino and Asian specialty crops.
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito de Centro creates space for sharing cultural identity and provides healthy food access, including to Latinx street food and crops from Central and South America, for the southside community.
Wild Bearies is based in Wisconsin Dells but stretches to Dane County to build community around Indigenous farming techniques and traditional food systems.
TradeRoots Farms explores cultural foodways, supports land access for historically marginalized growers and promotes seedkeeping through culinary events and Afrodiasporic crop farming.
Booker Botanicals is a project by Alex Booker that grows culturally relevant crops to feed the Black community. Booker is also the assistant farm and education manager at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center.
Badger Rock Neighborhood Center offers outdoor in-person and virtual programming to engage the community with gardening education opportunities and information on cooking culturally-relevant foods.
The Gardens Network, a collaboration between Rooted, the city of Madison and UW–Madison Extension Dane County, focuses on equitable access to land tenure, education and resources for primarily intergenerational and multicultural growers. –EW
Community Porch
By now you’ve heard about the transformative Lake Monona waterfront redesign in the works for John Nolen Drive, but do you know about the adjacent, community-driven Lakefront Porch at Crowley Station project? Residents parlayed a $2,000 Madison Neighborhood Grant into a $525,000 fundraising goal, which was supported by two $100,000 boosts from the Jerry Frautschi and Pleasant Rowland foundations, respectively. Visit lakefrontporch.org (or pick up our April issue) to learn more about Saiki Design’s reimagining of a cement roof slab atop a city-owned water facility, which will be open to anyone who wants to soak in those Lake Monona views. –MG
No Place Like Home
“Calli” is an Aztec symbol that translates to “home,” which is exactly what Centro Hispano has been over the past 40 years for Dane County’s Latinx community — a population that has quintupled since 1990. Calli is also the driving concept behind the new 25,000-square-foot, EUA Architects-designed building that broke ground this spring at the corner of Cypress Way and Hughes Place, just across from the existing Badger Road property. Plans include an outdoor plaza, fountain and parking lot that can be used for soccer or basketball. An ongoing $20 million fundraising campaign will also help expand the nonprofit’s waitlisted educational and workforce programming, which already supports 7,000 people each year. –MG
Two Cap Square Museums Get a Glow-Up
Both the Wisconsin Historical Society museum and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum will soon be unrecognizable. Each Capitol Square anchor is planning a sleek, mega-multimillion-dollar renovation. The Historical Society is combining its existing museum (in a 42,000-square-foot former hardware store) with two soon-to-be-demolished adjacent buildings to create a transformed, $160 million, 100,000-square-foot Wisconsin History Center. With a cube-like design featuring stacked terraces, the Historical Society will more than double its exhibition space and invite more engagement from patrons. Funding is mostly coming from the state, but the project is bolstered by $39 million in private donations.
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum, which currently leases the first three floors and basement of a privately owned building at 30 W. Mifflin St., plans to build a new $120 million facility on the existing site just after the state purchases the building — an acquisition that Gov. Tony Evers proposed in his 2024-25 budget. The effort received a $10 million pledge from the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation in March as part of the Veterans Museum Foundation’s goal of $40 million in private donations. “We’ve outgrown our current space, and the proposed project will secure our future for the next 50 to 75 years,” says museum director Chris Kolakowski. “Expanded education space means more opportunities to host school groups, veteran groups, military/National Guard groups and events and the like, which keeps the museum vibrant and relevant to the community and state.” The current location receives the most pedestrian traffic in all of Wisconsin, which explains why both museums have decided to make the most of the valuable real estate they already occupy, as well as the likely overlap they receive in patrons. “Both museums have benefited from being so close to each other for a long time now,” Kolakowski says, “and that will only be amplified by these projects.” –MG
All-New East Towne
What should happen with the 786-acre Greater East Towne Area that’s primarily made up of boxy retailers, chain restaurants and concrete parking lots? Designed in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s around car travel and destination shopping, the area no longer reflects the desires of today’s residents, who value things like greenspace and trails, public art, inclusive community spaces, and walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods rife with small, local businesses and affordable housing. With the introduction of the bus rapid transit system in 2024 that will connect East Towne, downtown and West Towne (and could help offset East Towne’s outdated car-focused infrastructure), city officials and staff planners have been seeking public input — particularly from traditionally underrepresented groups — to determine what a new East Towne area should look like. In 2022, the Madison Common Council adopted the Greater East Towne Area Plan. It’s since been folded into a larger city planning effort to streamline all of the existing adopted neighborhood plans into one effort with 12 designated “sub-areas.” Follow along at bit.ly/3IOVf8U. –MG
It Takes a Village
Specifically, the Harambee Birth and Family Center, which brings together the Harambee Village Doulas, the Harambee Family Resource Center and the Harambee Community Care Clinic into a newly remodeled, 6,500-square-foot former office building. The new center also created the space and organizational infrastructure to add a community care clinic run by midwives, as well as a midwifery school, ongoing doula training and a partnership with 25-30 contracted doulas.
“We are working [together] to support any family that comes through the doors,” says Madison native Tia Murray, the founder and CEO of Harambee Village Doulas and the executive director of the Harambee Birth and Family Center. “But [we’re] really focusing on giving birthing families who are from communities that are oftentimes overlooked, marginalized or low-resourced, historically, an opportunity to have a healthy pregnancy and thrive.”
The work began on the southside in the late 1980s. Murray, whose mother worked at the original Harambee Center, grew up witnessing women like her mentor (and founder of Today Not Tomorrow Inc.) Betty Banks and others build the foundation for a birthing and family support community. “I felt the outcomes, if you will, as a child, running through those hallways and being surrounded by women doing work in the community to ensure that everyone had an opportunity to thrive,” Murray says. At a time when Wisconsin had the highest Black infant mortality rate in the country, Dane County saw vastly different results in the early 2000s thanks in part to the efforts of this group. The gap between Madison and the rest of the state was so stark it attracted national news coverage and led to a Public Health Madison Dane County study that the Centers for Disease Control funded in order to learn more about the group’s work. That work continues in the center Murray now helms, and a capital campaign to add birthing suites and additional clinic space on a second site is planned for the near future. “We want to be a resource for all birthing families who choose community birthing as an option, or midwifery as their gold standard of care,” Murray says. –MG
Shelter Progress
The temporary men’s overnight drop-in shelter at Zeier Road — located inside a former big-box store purchased by the city in 2021, was renovated to the tune of $1.1 million and opened in October 2022 — is now serving between 180 and 210 men each night. Although it’s only a steppingstone to the permanent 40,000-square-foot facility planned for 1902 Bartillon Drive (projected to open mid-2025), it marks significant progress from the pre-COVID era of scattered shelters in various church basements, while also making room for the Madison Public Market to move forward at the First Street facility that had been serving as the most recent temporary shelter. “Both First Street and Zeier Road provided more space and more humane facilities than what was previously available,” says Hannah Mohelnitzky, who works in the city’s engineering division, of the Zeier Road shelter, which includes a spacious bathroom and shower facility (plus four ADA-accessible private bathing rooms), locked storage space and additional room off the main sleeping area for those who need to be separated from the group for health or other reasons. The Beacon day shelter provides free shuttle bus transports, and shelter staff is on-site providing case-management support. –MG
Construction Along University Avenue
Hilldale, the open-air shopping center on Madison’s westside that celebrated its 60th year in 2022, is planning to expand on the property’s southside. The AMC movie theater will be replaced by a variety of storefronts to be filled with local and national shops. There are also plans for adding amenities like electric car charging ports, bike tune-up stations and dog-friendly areas. Just a few blocks down from Hilldale, a $300 million, mixed-used project called Madison Yards at 3313 University Avenue is currently underway. The Department of Transportation, a former tenant, has found a new home, and Whole Foods Market will become one of several new tenants that include retail, restaurants, housing and offices in multiple buildings. –AB
PROJECT SURPLUS:
Rising High | There are 5,900 apartment units coming to downtown, many of which are within high-rise complexes. We break down info on six 12-to-16-story building projects currently underway or on the horizon.
It seems like another new, multi-story condo or apartment complex is announced every week in Madison. It makes sense when Madison’s downtown population is just shy of 34,000 residents as of last year. To put that in perspective, Cleveland and Tampa are two cities with much larger metro areas, but they sit at 15,000 and 20,000 downtown residents respectively. “We have this huge, huge residential base already,” says Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc. “It’s what downtowns are trying to strive for, and we have it.” Some of these high-rise housing projects are already under construction, while others are still in the early stages.
|WHAT
|WHERE
|TIMELINE
A 16-story building (248 apartments) by Mortenson Development would replace a parking garage to be razed, provide 400 public parking spots, a bus terminal and add two rooftop terraces.
|415 N. Lake St.
|Construction from February 2024 to May 2026
A 14-story building (337 apartments) by Quad Capital Partners would create 17,000 square feet of commercial space, underground parking, an open-air promenade overlooking Lake Monona and first-floor restaurants.
|121 E. Wilson St.
|Former tenant SWIB expected to move out early 2023
A 10-story building (386 apartments) called ōLiv Madison and developed by Core Spaces would be tailored to students and include affordable housing.
|300 block of State Street
|Opening 2024
A 12-story building (322 apartments) by Trinitas Development would include a rooftop pool and replace office buildings.
|700 block of Regent Street
|Construction could begin in 2022
A 14-story building (269 apartments) by Willow Partners of Madison would include commercial space and replace a building formerly used by QTI Group and occupied by the U.S. Postal Service.
|702 E. Washington Ave.
|Construction could start in 2024
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? | Neighborhood House Community Center, one of the first community centers in Madison, is planning a $29-million overhaul.
One of the first community centers in Madison — Neighborhood House Community Center, established in 1916 as a hub for the ethnically diverse Greenbush neighborhood — is planning a modern overhaul. At the end of May, the community center announced a $29 million, five-story redevelopment project with The Alexander Co. that will tear down the old one-story building in favor of a new, five-story structure on the same spot at 29 S. Mills St. The community center (which provides a food pantry, meeting spaces, and a wealth of programming, classes and other resources) will occupy a much larger and improved first floor, and the new four floors above it will add 60 apartments — the majority of which will be affordable housing units. Neighborhood House has been in its current building since the mid-1960s after the urban renewal zeal that displaced Greenbush’s primarily Black, Jewish and Italian residents (and triggered the need for the nearby Bayview Redevelopment project today) forced a quick move. Its current, outdated building went up in a hurry at the time, and while programming and services have grown to serve hundreds of people, the facility itself hasn’t. A capital campaign is in the works and the center hopes to start construction by the end of 2024. –MG
Amtrak in Madison? | Not so fast. It might take another five to seven years to get up and running, but at least we’ll find out this fall whether a plan to finally get high-speed rail is moving full speed ahead.
It might take another five to seven years to get up and running, but at least we’ll find out this fall whether we’re moving forward on a plan to finally get the high-speed rail that Gov. Scott Walker torpedoed in 2010. The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided $66 billion in matching funds for passenger rail development, and Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation has applied for a number of routes including some that would finally loop Madison into the Chicago-to-Minneapolis corridor.
“Madison is a very strong market for intercity rail for a number of reasons,” says Amtrak’s director of network development central region Arun Rao, noting that the Federal Railroad Administration’s newly formed Corridor Identification and Development Program may accept portions of proposed routes — including, for example, an extension of Amtrak’s Chicago-Milwaukee Hiawatha service to Waukesha County, Watertown and Madison. That extension could have three to four round trips each day. Another proposed route could connect Madison to the Twin Cities by way of the existing Empire Builder service that currently runs through Wisconsin Dells. A decision on which routes are accepted into the Federal Railroad Administration grant program will come down in September or October. If the routes are accepted, the next steps will include a several-years process involving a service plan, environmental clearance, preliminary engineering of needed improvements, final design and construction. Affected stakeholders like the state government and local communities will also need to figure out the matching funds. But the infrastructure bill provides funding for each step, as well as for the first six years of operation — support that the 2010 option did not provide. “It’s a different time and a different approach. The local communities and the business community are very engaged. Amtrak is very engaged,” says Rao, adding that from Amtrak’s perspective, this proposed corridor “rises to the top tier” in terms of commercial viability. “These Wisconsin communities lie between two of the major economic epicenters of the Midwest — the Twin Cities and Chicago — so Amtrak is very interested in Wisconsin.” –MG
Mazel Tov! | Madison’s Chabad House, a Jewish community center, purchased a property on Monroe Street after outgrowing its space on Regent street.
Chabad of Madison, a Jewish community center, has outgrown its space on Regent Street. In December, Chabad began construction on a new $5.4 million, 9,000- to 10,000-square-foot, two-story building on the property it purchased in March 2021 at 1713 Monroe St. The new Chabad Madison Jewish Center will include a 3,000-square-foot event space, a commercial Kosher kitchen, a synagogue, a library and multiple classrooms to help the organization continue its all-ages programming, which serves thousands of people each year. The project has so far secured more than $3 million in pledges and is still seeking more. Rabbi Avremel Matusof hopes to welcome community members in the new building by next spring. –MG
