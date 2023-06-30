Why wait until the Fourth for fireworks? Head to Breese Stevens Field to enjoy local bands, food, beverages and a 20-minute fireworks show. July 1, 6-10 p.m., 917 E. Mifflin St.
Wine and Shakespeare might not be a classic pairing, but this production at Table Wine by the Madison Shakespeare Company proves why it should be. Enjoy wine-themed scenes and a Twelfth Night teaser. July 1, 4-6 p.m., 2301 Atwood Ave.
If this month’s cover story on Paoli has you itching for an excuse to visit, here’s your chance! Enjoy live music, food and drinks in a picturesque and historic setting. July 2, 2-5 p.m., 6890 Paoli Road, Belleville
Look no further for a family friendly Fourth celebration. There’s something for everyone at The Edgewater, including music, kids’ activities and a showcase from the Mad City Water Ski Team. July 4, 2-9 p.m., 1001 Wisconsin Place
This summertime staple is kicking off its 40th season with trombone virtuoso Joël Vaïsse and violinist Clark Snavely. July 5, 12, 19, 26, 7 p.m., Capitol Square
The Madison Radicals take to the field to compete against their division rival, the Minnesota Wind Chill — while their fans compete for Best Costume. July 7, 6 p.m., 917 E. Mifflin St.
Come to compete in a 25-mile bike ride or a 5K run, or come for the fun: Live music, local vendors, beer from Hop Haus Brewing Co. and fireworks. July 8, 7:30 a.m., 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
This two-day event showcases the talents of 140 of Wisconsin’s finest artists and craftspeople. July 8, 9, 200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Stop by Monona Terrace to soak up the sun and relieve some stress at this free community event. July 11, 5-6:30 p.m., 1 John Nolen Drive
Looking for a new hobby? The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s Fishmobile will be onsite at Vilas Beach Park to walk you through your first few casts. July 12, 6-8 p.m., 1501 Vilas Park Drive
Meet 19 species of free-flying butterflies in the Bolz Conservatory, surrounded by a vivid variety of tropical flowers and plants. You might even see one emerge from its chrysalis! July 13-August 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 3300 Atwood Ave.
This free summer concert series supports artists and vendors of color by providing stage access, marketplace visibility and more. Plus, a whole lot of good music. July 14, 28, 8-11 p.m., 100 block of State St.
Artists and crafters from around the country, live music, food trucks and tons of small-town charm — what more could you want from an artsy weekend excursion? July 15-16, downtown Mount Horeb
This fair might have a history that goes back 170 years, but this year’s jam-packed schedule has some newer events — like Rockstars in the Ring — alongside the tried-and-true favorites. July 20-23, Alliant Energy Center
Even if you don’t know Sondheim from Styne, you’ll enjoy this annual (and much-anticipated) musical event. July 22, 8 p.m., Garner Park
Who said magic shows are just for kids? Check out comedy magician Grant Freeman — and his raunchy, side-splitting show — at the Overture Center. July 28, 8 p.m., 201 State St.
For the tenth year, this festival brings together the disabled community and allies to celebrate with music, dancing, adaptive athletics and more. July 29, 12-5 p.m., Warner Park
OTHER JULY HAPPENINGS
INDEPENDENCE DAY(S): Monona Community Festival at Winnequah Park, July 2-4
STEP INTO THE PAST: Machinery Row Historic Architecture Walking Tour at Machinery Row, July 6
ECO-FRIENDLY EXHIBIT: EcoSquared Art Show at Hatch Art House, July 7
SHOP LOCAL: Madison Makers Market at multiple locations, July 8
FESTIVAL VIBES: Rooster Fest at Red Rooster, July 9
JAZZ IT UP: Sarah Pray at The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room, July 9
LATIN LOVE SONGS: La Noche del Bolero at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe, July 10
KEEP TO THE CLASSICS: Wisconsin Supper Club Dinner at The Deliciouser, July 11
LEARN AT THE LIBRARY: Screenprinting Workshop at Pinney Library, July 11
SUMMER SERENADE: Congress of Starlings at The Farley Center , July 15
WELL-READ IN WISCONSIN: Watershed Reading at Arts + Literature Laboratory, July 15
LEARN TO LATTE: Latte Art Class at Hodge Podge, July 18
CROWN THE QUEEN: Miss Gay Isthmus at The Rigby, July 22
ROCK THE BLOCK: Atwoodfest 2023 on Atwood Avenue, July 29-30
NEW WHISKEY JUST DROPPED: Whiskey Release at State Line Distillery, July 30
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.