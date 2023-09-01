Head to Olbrich Gardens to see art in a new light — literally. This otherworldly art installation transforms the gardens into a kaleidoscope of dreamy colors and lights. Aug. 30-Oct. 28, 3330 Atwood Ave.
Whether you’re hoping to see new head coach Luke Fickell live up to sky-high expectations or just taking on the tailgate trail, this season of Badgers football — which starts with a home game against University at Buffalo — is sure to brings lots of fun to Madison on game day. Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m., Camp Randall Stadium (1440 Monroe St.)
Enjoy Labor Day weekend at Madison’s largest picnic on Capitol Square. This free event features 80 food vendors and live music all day. Sept. 2-3, Capitol Square
Use the long weekend to do good (and enjoy an outdoor workout) at this 5K/10K race, with proceeds supporting Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center. Sept. 2, 8 a.m., Vilas Park Shelter
Maybe you’ve enjoyed Madison’s parks and bike paths all summer…but this event closes out a season of outdoor fun with a show. Dancers from the Isthmus Dance Collective will show off their diverse dance styles, from flamenco to ballet to Argentine tango and more. Sept. 4, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., multiple locations
Did our highlight of tomato dishes make you hungry? This five-course tasting menu celebrates local, seasonal produce — and, of course, the humble tomato. Sept. 6, 6-9 p.m., 931 E. Main St.
This Madison-based musician and producer will debut his second album, which is a combination of house and funk. Come by the Dark Star Art Bar for a groovy dance party! Sept. 7, 8 p.m., 756 E. Washington Ave.
This cozy, creative event is for the quilters, the crafters, the artists and anyone else who loves to curl up under a beautiful blanket. Sept. 7-9, Alliant Energy Center
For the 45th year, this beloved free event will showcase Monroe Street’s vibrant businesses and community. With sidewalk sales, face painting, live music and entertainment, there’s something for everyone. Sept. 9, Monroe Street
Dane Arts and the Farley Center joined forces to create a day of art, food, music and fun in the woods (where you can also catch a glimpse of the Farley Center’s land art exhibit). Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona
More than 30 small businesses from across the Midwest will meet at The Sylvee to offer curated vintage clothing, home goods, handmade jewelry, original artwork and more. Sept. 17, 12-5 p.m., 25 S. Livingston St.
This event at A Room of One’s Own will welcome Terese Allen — Wisconsin’s premier food writer and the author of “The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook” — for an evening of cookbook conversation. Sept. 26, 5:30 p.m., 2717 Atwood Ave.
Authentic polka music, barbecue, a stein holding competition and, of course, ice-cold beer. Who says you can’t do Oktoberfest right in Wisconsin? Sept. 23, 12 p.m., Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton
So you couldn’t get tickets to the Eras tour. So what? Candlelight Concerts’ first-ever Madison show is a Taylor Swift tribute by a string quartet, illuminated by thousands of candles. Sept. 23, multiple times, 1 John Nolen Drive
While you’re at the Dane County Farmers' Market, take a turn to stroll through a delectable sampling of award-winning Wisconsin cheese from all across the state. Taste and talk with the makers before you take some home. Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Capitol Square area
Cat-lovers, this charitable event is for you. Spend an evening enjoying treats by Chef Oscar Villarreal of Migrants and Calliope ice cream (all while meeting The Dane County Humane Society’s friendly felines). Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m., 5132 Voges Road
If you called this exhibit “trash,” it wouldn’t be a cutting critique but a perfectly literal summary of this new exhibit, which breathes new life into discarded objects. Plus, the art is accompanied by a production of the buddy comedy “The Garbologists.” Until Nov. 26, Overture Center’s Playhouse Gallery
MORE SEPTEMBER ACTIVITIES
MORE THAN A MARCHING BAND: Red Hot Horn Dawgs at Capital Brewery, Sept. 1
PIZZA, PIZZA: Pizza Night with Origin Breads at Giant Jones Brewing Company, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27
PATIO MUSIC: Adem Tesfaye at Garver Feed Mill, Sept. 15
STAND-UP SHOW: Flamingo Funnies at Breese Stevens Field, Sept. 16
STROLL THE SIDEWALKS: Willy Street Fair on the 800, 900 and 1000 blocks of Willy Street, Sept. 16-17
ANOTHER OKTOBERFEST: Oktoberfest at Breese Stevens Field, Sept. 24
FOR BOOKWORMS: Joyce Carol Oates at Central Library, Sept. 28
STORYTELLING SLAM: The Moth GrandSlam Championship at Barrymore Theatre, Sept. 30
WORTH THE DRIVE
TRY YOUR HAND: Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw & Festival in Prairie du Sac (read up on this tradition – and hear from a former champion – here), Sept. 1-2
AWARD-WINNING ART: Paoli Art in the Park in Paoli, Sept. 2-3
ALL BEATLES, ALL DAY: BeatleFest in Spring Green, Sept. 4
GET YOUR GLOW ON: Black Light Tours at the Cave of the Mounds, Sept. 10, 15, 23, 24, 29
YES, ANOTHER ONE: Wauktoberfest in Waunakee, Sept. 14-17
GEARHEAD HEAVEN: Jefferson Swap Meet & Car Show in Jefferson, Sept. 22-24
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
