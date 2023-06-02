Head to Verona for live music, a parade and carnival activities — plus, enjoy delicious fair food and beverages. June 2-4, 531 E Verona Ave., Verona
Italian Workmen’s Club offers a weekend-long festival with food, live music, children’s games and dancing. June 2-4, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
Whether you know about sustainable agriculture or simply enjoy the wonders of nature, this food forest tour has something for you. Explore a diverse array of both familiar and unfamiliar plants, as well as new planting styles. June 3, 7-8 p.m., 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona
Shop local and sample beer from Delta Beer Lab, a craft brewery based in Madison, along with dozens of other local artists and makers. Admission is free and open to all ages. June 3, 3-8 p.m., 167 E. Badger Road
For the first time, swap your houseplants with fellow plant lovers — plus, join for music and free refreshments. June 4, 11 a.m., 701 E. Washington Ave.
For the 34th year, enjoy a weekend full of live music and local food vendors. The final night concludes with an afterparty supported by Crystal Corner Bar. June 10-11, 2025 Yahara Place
Fitchburg Farmers Market celebrates strawberries with a festival dedicated entirely to the vibrant red fruit. June 15, 3-6 p.m., 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
Enjoy barbecue and beverages while trying your luck at the raffle and live auction. All proceeds from the event support families facing cancer. June 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 7907 UW Health Court, Middleton
Throw it back to the 1970s at this ABBA-themed party, where you’ll groove to the iconic disco hits of the era. June 16, 8 p.m., 115 King St.
Rev up your bikes and pedal for clean lakes while enjoying a scenic ride to Olbrich Park. Pedal with purpose, support lake protection and score a free t-shirt. June 17, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 3527 Atwood Ave.
Head to Stoughton for a full day of eats, music, and family fun. The festival also includes a Beer Tent equipped with local beers and ciders. June 17, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 1300 Hoel Ave., Stoughton
Kick off summer at the Memorial Terrace with live jazz music all afternoon and evening. Performances include MFJ High School All Stars, Hannah Jon Taylor Artet, Kassa Overall and more. June 17, 1-10:30 p.m., 800 Langdon St.
There’s no better way to celebrate the summer solstice than with live music throughout Madison. Locations include coffee shops, parks and front porches. June 21, various locations
Start summer off with burgers, boats, and live music. Plus, warm up with a bonfire after and enjoy free s’mores. Recurring Fridays, 5-9:30 p.m., 701 W Brittingham Place
Take the scenic route this month with a free, family-friendly nature walk. These guided tours also include some nature education about the beautiful outdoors. June 24, 10:00-11:30 a.m., 330 Femrite Drive
Downtown Baraboo comes alive for a day of festivities. While the Big Top Parade is the main event, don’t miss the marching bands, exotic animals, and other circus-themed activities. June 24, 11:00 a.m., Downtown Baraboo
OTHER JUNE ACTIVITIES
IMPROVISE: The Comedy Machine at the Brink Lounge, June 2
LIVE BLUEGRASS: Live on King: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades at King Street, June 2
CELEBRATE COMMUNITY: Community Art Show at Gilda’s Club, June 7-21
EXPERIENCE ART: Atmosphere Exhibit at Abel Contemporary Gallery, June 9
FAMILY FUN: Summer Palooza Festival at the Madison Children’s Museum, June 10
LIVE THEATRE: Tootsie at the Overture Center, June 13-18
PAPER FASHION SHOW: Ready to Wear Fundraiser at the Sylvee, June 14
DINE WITH A VIEW: Dinners in the Garden at Troy Community Garden, June 15
LAUGH OUT LOUD: Good Vibes: a Comedy Show at Robinia Courtyard, June 16
JUNETEENTH: Celebration in the Park at Penn Park, June 17
MAKE FOOD INTO ART: Charcuterie 101 at Wine & Design, June 21
GROOVE TO MUSIC: Live From Leos: Hammond Grove at Leopold’s Book Bar Caffé, June 22
LIVE MUSIC: Tiempo Libre at the Capitol Square, June 28
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
