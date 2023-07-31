Come for the singing, stay for the beer. Enjoy an evening of opera arias, duets and choruses while sipping on craft beverages. Aug. 1, 6-8 p.m., 167 E. Badger Road
Celebrate traditional music and dance for all ages. The two-day outdoor festival includes performances, workshops and jam sessions. Aug. 4-5, 4330 Libby Road
If you’ve never tried grilled cheese with mustard, now’s your chance. Celebrate the “King of Condiments” with live music, games and mustard tastings at the National Mustard Museum. Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 7477 Hubbard Ave., Middleton
Spend the evening sampling and learning about wines from California vineyards. Don’t miss the appetizers, which include stuffed mushrooms, smoked trout puffs and onion tarts. Aug 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 6261 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg
Experience nature at night with an evening stroll through the garden while learning about plants and insects. Registration closes on August 2. Aug. 9, 5-6:30 p.m., 3330 Atwood Ave.
Whether you’re in the mood to perform or just listen, head over to Leopold's Books Bar Caffè for outdoor live music. Aug. 11, 7-10 p.m., 1301 Regent St.
Calling all film fanatics: Drive to Stoughton for a three-day independent film festival featuring short films, documentaries and fiction films. Aug 11-13, Various locations
Experience the scenic views of Madison while participating in either a 5K or half-marathon. Stick around afterward to enjoy complimentary drinks and live music. Aug. 12, 7 a.m., 800 Langdon St.
The only thing better than curds is an entire festival dedicated to curds. Head over to Breese Stevens Field for a full day of all-things-curds. Aug 13, 2-6 p.m., 917 E. Mifflin St.
Nothing says summer like sweet corn and live music. Make sure to check out the other food vendors and family activities. Aug. 16-20, 200 Park St., Sun Prairie
Check out this hour-long dance performance which combines artists, storytelling, emotion and physical connection. Stop by early for appetizers and drinks at Garver Lounge. Aug 17, 7-8 p.m., 3241 Garver Green
Head over to Fitchburg to browse paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more. The fair also includes local restaurants and vendors, live music and a children’s art yard. Aug 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5550 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
What’s better than drinks with a view? Sip on a cocktail and learn about the 4,000 plants on Monona Terrace’s rooftop garden. Aug. 16, 4-6 p.m., 1 John Nolen Drive
Celebrate the end of summer with three days of music, food and family fun. Also, don’t miss the aerial dance performance and jazz brunch. Aug 25-27, 1103 Spaight St.
Join the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center for the fifth year. The festival features performers, family activities and food and drink vendors. Aug. 20, 1-6 p.m., 2930 N. Sherman Ave.
OTHER AUGUST ACTIVITIES
INDIE CONCERT: Courtyard Ayre at Robinia Courtyard, Aug 2
IT’S A BARBIE WORLD: Barbie Dance Party at High Noon Saloon, Aug. 5
STORYTIME: The Moth Madison Storyslam at High Noon Saloon, Aug. 7
LISTEN UP: Spoken Word Night at Cafe Coda, Aug. 10
MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Sessions at McPike Park at McPike Park, Aug. 11, 12, 16, 17
MAKE PLANTS INTO ART: Botanic Plant Press Workshop at Rotary Botanical Gardens, Aug. 13
MAKE YOUR OWN DRINK: Cider & Apple Brandy Cocktail Class at The Cider Farm, Aug. 16
LEARN ABOUT MUSHROOMS: Fun with Fungi at the UW Arboretum, Aug. 20
LATIN NIGHT: Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad at McKee Farms Park, Aug. 21
LIVE JAZZ: Trio Soleil at the North Street Cabaret, Aug. 24
FAMILY FUN: Middleton Good Neighbor Festival at Firemen’s Park, Aug. 25-27
DINNER WITH A VIEW: The Chef + The Farmer Dinner at Still Point Flower Farm, Aug. 26
MOVIE NIGHT: Madison Film Festival at Bartell Theatre, Aug. 26
DANCE YOUR HEART OUT: Dane Dances at Monona Terrace, Recurring Fridays
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.