If you’re seeking nature-based adventures, look no further than the city’s outdoor gardens and parks.
Top three hikes to see wildflowers
Nature Hike, Arboretum: Embark on a scenic walk as you stroll through the Arboretum and learn about the plants, animals and other beings in the area. Remember to wear closed-toed shoes, and don't forget the bug spray. July 16, 1-2:30 p.m., 1207 Seminole Highway
Ice Age Trail, Table Bluff Segment: Experience part of the Ice Age Trail (which spans over 1,000 miles) in this short mile hike. Bring along your camera to capture a view of Blue Mounds and dozens of flower varieties. July 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 584R+Q2, Cross Plains
Lower Yahara River Trail: Take in the greenery on this 2.5 mile hike, which features a boardwalk and biking trails. The trail spans from Madison to McFarland and can be accessed from either point. 3102 Lake Farm Road and 4081 McDaniel Lane, McFarland
Learn about living beings
Blooming Butterflies, Olbrich Botanical Gardens: This event in the Bolz Conservatory invites visitors to see nearly invites visitors to see nearly 19 species of butterflies. You might even see a butterfly coming out of its chrysalis, if you're lucky. July 13-August 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 3330 Atwood Ave.
BumbleBee Brigade, Lakeshore Nature Preserve: Learn about managing and conserving bumblebees while contributing to an ongoing community project. This volunteer-based event, organized by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, focuses on monitoring bumblebees throughout the state. July 29, 1-3 p.m., 2000 University Bay Drive
Bird & Nature Adventures: Grab your binoculars and enjoy relaxing and educational tours of birds throughout Madison’s parks. Check out the full calendar for biking and boating tour opportunities. Various Locations
Move among the greenery
Vinyasa with Vanessa, Rotary Botanical Gardens: Flow among nature with a gentle yoga class. Courses are open to all ages and both garden and non-garden members. July 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville
Barr3, the Glen Golf Park: In a combination of strength training, cardio and mindfulness, this full-body workout is a great way to get your sweat on. July 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 3747 Speedway Road
Tai Chi Meditation, Olbrich Botanical Gardens: Connect with nature — and your breath — with this weekly class. Open to all abilities, the class offers both standing and sitting variations, with a foundation in Chinese traditional movement and meditation. Recurring Mondays, 6-7 p.m., 3330 Atwood Ave.
Pick from the garden
Summer Blooms & Bouquets Walk, Olbrich Botanical Gardens: Enjoy an evening stroll through the garden before creating your own flower arrangement. Learn the basics from experienced horticulturist Samantha Malone, and build your own bouquet from Olbrich’s flowers. July 19, 5:30-7 p.m., 3330 Atwood Ave.
Drop In Bouquet Making, Allen Centennial Garden: Bring your own vase and create a flower bouquet to take home. Stick around for the live concert right after. July 23, 4-5 p.m., 620 Babcock Drive
Summer Bouquet Workshop, Allen Centennial Garden: In this hands-on workshop, learn how to harvest, care for and arrange centerpieces with various flowers from Mexico. Guests are invited to either bring their own vases or select one at the workshop. July 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 620 Babcock Drive
Enjoy live music with a view
Capitol City Band Concerts, Rennebohm Park: Soak up the summer with polka, broadway and other band performances. With music for all ages, these concerts can be a family affair. July 13, 7-8:15 p.m., 115 N. Eau Claire Ave.
Summer Concert Series, Olbrich Botanical Gardens: Grab a picnic blanket and listen to genres from bluegrass to psychedelic funk. Concerts are open to the public, with a suggested $5 donation for each show. July 18-August 22, 7-8:30 p.m., 3330 Atwood Ave.
Summer Concerts, Allen Centennial Garden: Listen to live jazz music among the flowers throughout the summer. Performances include Paul Dietrich’s Elemental Quartet, The Jazz Guys and Betsy Ezell’s Bossa Nova Project. July 23, August 6, August 20, 620 Babcock Drive
Give back to the garden:
Summer Volunteer Restoration Days, July 14, 18, 21, 8-11 a.m., Various locations
Ecological Restoration Work Party, Arboretum: July 15, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1207 Seminole Highway
Land Stewardship: Dane County Chapter, Halfway Prairie County Natural Area: July 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 6264 Matz Road, Cross Plains
Channel your creativity
Poetry and Floral Design Workshop, Schumacher Farm Park: July 26, 4-6 p.m., 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee
Butterfly Photography, Olbrich Botanical Gardens: July 19, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 3330 Atwood Ave.
For the kids
Kids Garden Art Camp, Rotary Botanical Gardens: July 18, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville
Junior Naturalist Summer Camp, Lussier Family Heritage Center: July 17-August 14, 3101 Lake Farm Road
Breakfast for the Butterflies, Olbrich Botanical Gardens: July 19, July 26, August 2, 8:30-9:30 a.m., 3330 Atwood Ave.
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
