Old Fashioned Fizz by Awildan Distilling

Awildan Distilling's Old Fashioned Fizz is Madison Magazine's pick for "drink of summer." 

 Photo courtesy of Awildan Distilling

While the Hugo Spritz cocktail is being heralded as 2023’s drink of summer, we decided Madison deserves its own specific drink of summer designation.

After talking to several local bartenders, us folks at Madison Magazine have made a decision: Madison’s drink of summer is Awildan Distilling’s Old Fashioned Fizz.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Oz (@ozby.oz)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mint Mark (@mintmarkmadison)