While the Hugo Spritz cocktail is being heralded as 2023’s drink of summer, we decided Madison deserves its own specific drink of summer designation.
After talking to several local bartenders, us folks at Madison Magazine have made a decision: Madison’s drink of summer is Awildan Distilling’s Old Fashioned Fizz.
This cocktail — a summertime version of Wisconsin’s signature drink, the brandy Old Fashioned — is a bright, botanical sip that is simultaneously classic while staying right on-trend.
Instead of brandy, Awildan Founder and Head Distiller Jeff Olson uses barrel-aged genever as this cocktail’s base spirit. Genever, the historical precursor to gin, is in between a single-malt whiskey and gin, as it’s redistilled with botanicals. Lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white and Bittercube orange bitters bring it together for a cocktail that Olson admits is simple, but intentionally so.
“My cocktails are fairly basic, and they’re approachable if people want to make them at home,” says Olson, who has 10 years of brewing experience, having worked at Karben4 previously before starting his own distillery.
He serves the Old Fashioned Fizz at his Sun Prairie taproom (5353 Maly Road) he opened in February. It’s on the menu next to other summery drinks like a rum-arita and mai tai that feature his Navy-strength, one-year barrel-aged rum and a barrel-aged version of his spiced rum, which spent eight months in a bourbon barrel.
While it’ll be a few years before Olson releases the reason he started Awildan — his Scottish-style single-malt whiskey is just about a year-and-a-half into the three-to-five-year aging process — he’s releasing sippable spirits now, like the barrel-aged genever that he incorporates into his cocktail program. By not overly complicating his drinks, he’s letting the spirits shine. And if you sidle up to his bar, you’ll likely get a fun history lesson from Olson on brewing, distilling or Celtic and Norse mythology, which all inspired Awildan.
While Olson’s Old Fashioned Fizz wears the crown as Madison’s drink of summer in our book, we also have a few honorable mentions.
Oz by Oz’s Gimme Flowers also touches on cocktail lovers’ insatiable thirst for botanicals this season. Elderflower liqueurs, like St. Germain, are at the base of drinks like the Hugo Spritz, which are dominating menus and social media feeds this summer. Oz by Oz’s Gimme Flowers cocktail is an elderflower gimlet riff.
Gin is having its moment, says Brian Bartels, co-owners of Oz by Oz. “A nice balanced cold gin and tonic is very gratifying,” Bartels says. Bartels suggests ordering your next one with a lemon. While not the standard, the lemon enhances the gin botanicals.
Bartels has also noticed a particular surge in grapefruit-based drinks this summer. Pairing the zesty citrus fruit with smokier liquors, like tequila and mezcal, has also become increasingly popular.
Mint Mark’s vegetable-forward cocktails are also deserving of an honorable mention.
Mint Mark’s Bar Manager Belle Stein incorporates seasonal produce into her cocktail creations, including savory options less common in the cocktail world: think tomato and feta martinis or mustard green mezcal margaritas.
Stein has also noticed a trend toward drinks she dubs “patio crushes.” These tend to be fruity, herbal or a bit spicy. Customers also enjoy refreshing vegetal flavors, like dill and cucumber. “There’s also absolutely nothing wrong with drinking a neat pour of a Japanese scotch in the summer … if that’s what floats your boat,” Stein says, adding that tropical drinks like piña coladas and mai tais are also always summer superstars. Mint Mark's version of a mai tai is served in a tiki mug, garnished with fresh mint and a lime wheel.
We’re giving a third honorable mention to Merchant’s menu of cocktail pitchers. A cocktail to share on the patio in Madison’s summer heat is our idea of a good time, especially at Merchant, which retains its status as one of the city’s “it” cocktail spots. Three cocktail pitchers offer gin, vodka or paloma options.
Merchant Bar Manager Abe Konneh shares that experimental cocktails are becoming particularly popular among young people. Gin and tonics are Konneh's go-to summer drink, and Merchant has a whole gin and tonic section on its summer drink menu. And just as florals are forever groundbreaking for spring, citrus-forward cocktails are summer’s main character, and Konneh and his bar team keep them front and center.
And finally, we’re giving a nontraditional fourth honorable mention to the “release of summer”: State Line Distillery’s whiskey. This is the distillery’s first whiskey, and the American single-malt has been about six years in the making. The distillery released the whiskey at its 1413 Northern Court taproom on July 30. It’s a blend of Wisconsin malted barley and Scottish peated malt that was aged in a blend of new and used white American oak barrels.
