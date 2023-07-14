This year’s summer Restaurant Week is coming up fast. From July 23 to 28, 26 restaurants will showcase Madison’s diverse — and delicious — dining scene. In this semi-annual event, participating restaurants offer prix-fixe, three-course dinner menus starting at $30 (with some spots also offering a lunch menu that starts at $20). From tried-and-true favorites to the newest culinary creations, here are the Restaurant Week menu items you won’t want to miss.
Crab Toast
Start off your dinner at Amara with this crab toast bruschetta — crab, avocado, pepper relish, breadcrumbs and gremolata served with grilled sourdough.
The Lox Box
For $20, you can get a three-course lunch at the Bassett Street Brunch Club, but one entrée option in particular might have bagel-lovers everywhere lining up. The Lox Box is an everything bagel served with all the fixins’: house-cured salmon, chive cream cheese, pickled red onions and sliced radishes.
Beef Butter Brisket
Stop by Beef Butter BBQ — voted Madison's “Best BBQ” in 2022 — for Texas-style brisket, right here in Madison. With mouthwatering smoked meats and homemade sides, it’s no wonder that this dish is a fan favorite.
Ruby Red Trout
Visit Bonfyre American Grille for a stunning fish dish: Pan-seared trout served with lemon caper butter sauce, asparagus and couscous.
Crispy Fish Taco
The star of The Borough Beer Co. & Kitchen’s three-course tasting menu might just be these crispy fish tacos with beer battered cod, red cabbage slaw, pico, chipotle cream and fresh lime. Nothing says summer like the perfect fish taco (especially when you order this neighborhood brewery’s new apricot-infused IPA, too). Cheers!
Firecracker Shrimp
This is an appetizer you won’t want to share with the table. Buck & Honey’s firecracker shrimp – tossed in a creamy sriracha sauce and topped with sesame seeds – might steal the show (at least, until the entrées come out). Grab this spicy starter at any of the restaurant’s three locations.
Summer Beet Salad
This seasonal salad is a showstopper, with roasted beets, green apple, orange, blue cheese, candied walnuts and honey balsamic vinaigrette. Dig into this colorful (and flavorful) dish at Craftsman Table & Tap.
Tempting Tapas
You’ll find tuna tartare tostadas – served with avocado puree, toasted sesame teriyaki, pineapple and jalapeno – at Eno Vino Waunakee. Eno Vino West will participate in Restaurant Week, too. Don’t miss the downtown location’s roasted hamachi with baby arugula, shaved asparagus, baby carrot and crispy quinoa.
Mac & Five Cheese Fondue
Because the only way to make fondue even better is by remixing it with a loaded mac ‘n cheese. Stop by Melting Pot of Madison for this delicious cheese course, complete with bacon and cubes of artisan bread for dipping.
Crispy Duck Leg Lyonnaise
At Merchant, you can expect delicious craft cocktails and classic, farm-to-table meals like this crispy duck leg with frisée, bacon lardon, sauce gribiche, and brioche croutons. (Plus, the industrial-chic vibe that’s made it one of the city’s favorite dining and drink spots.)
Impossible Burger
Palette Bar and Grill might be known for their aged black Angus beef steak, but their vegetarian twist on a deluxe burger looks just as impossibly good. This loaded burger has everything you expect (onion, tomato, butter lettuce, fries on the side) plus a thrilling surprise or two (fresh, melted cheese curds and a secret sauce).
Bavarian Soft Pretzel
Prost! Madison Beer Hall’s famous buttered pretzel comes lightly salted and served with three mustards and haus-made warm beer cheese.
Cheese Curds (to start)
Why mess with perfection? Enjoy classic pub fare – like these cheese curds – and views of Lake Mendota and Madison’s skyline at Smitty’s Study Pub. Their three-course dinner menu also offers heartier dishes, like a sumptuous steak frites or a vibrant chile lime mahi mahi.
Heirloom Tomato Curry
Stop by Steenbock’s on Orchard for a Massaman curry served over stacked heirloom tomatoes, green beans, corn and spinach, topped with cilantro and chopped almonds. This modern American bistro has style and substance, with sleek décor and flavorful, made-from-scratch dishes.
UPSCALE DINING: Grilled pork tenderloin (with Brussels sprouts and raspberry horseradish sauce) at Delaney’s.
RUSTIC ITALIAN FARE: Peposo (braised beef shank with polenta) at Osteria Papavero.
TRADITIONAL TIRAMISU: And many more classic Italian dishes at Porta Bella.
SPECIALTY SALVATORE’S: A 10” Bolognese pizza with house pappardelle pasta, pancetta and more at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Livingston and Sun Prairie.
ASIAN COMFORT FOOD: Korean BBQ beef bun with pickled cucumbers, scallion salsa and spicy mayo at Tavernakaya.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.