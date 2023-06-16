With summer comes sunshine — and heat. As fun as it is to be outside in these hotter months, sometimes the higher temps can be too much. If you’re looking for fun (not in the sun) this summer, check out these indoor activities.
Avoid the heat and stay cool with painting, fusing and sculpting. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or have never been behind a pottery wheel, this activity is a fun and cool (despite the studio's name) way to get creative while escaping the warm temperatures. 4112 Monona Drive
Hone your cooking skills this summer with hands-on cooking classes. Bekah Kate's allows you to get creative in the kitchen with classes available for all levels. Make homemade sushi, learn about fresh herbs and flowers, or create a meal centered entirely around olive oil. 117 3rd St., Baraboo
As far as summer sports go, golf might be at the top of the list. If you want the fun of the sport but don’t want to be outside, try playing indoors with beverages and appetizers while golfing at one of Vitense Golfland's simulator suites. 5501 Schroeder Road
There’s no better way to escape the scorching heat than visiting a cave, right? With a constant 50-degree temperature, the cave is a great place to cool off. From below the ground, discover colorful crystals and remnants of ancient mountains. Take in the scenery with above-ground tours, and check out the woodlands and gardens. Both self-guided and guided tours are available. 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds
If you think this is your average trivia night, think again. With costume contests and a photo shoot, this trivia series is a great way to have fun (outside) of the sun. These monthly events have different themes each time, with opportunities for prizes for 1st through 3rd place. June 20, 701 E. Washington Ave.
If you miss school art class, head over to the Garver Feed Mill and lean into your creative side. Stay cool from the heat while you make your own succulent garden, paint with watercolors and do candle pouring at The Glitter Workshop. Workshops are available throughout the month, Wednesday through Sunday. 3241 Garver Green
On a hot summer day, nothing beats a museum trip. Head to Baraboo for all things circus-related, including a self-guided tour of the oldest and largest circus buildings in the country. Want to see elephants and acrobats in real life? Check out this season’s Big Top performances for even more circus activities. 550 Water St., Baraboo
Whether you love being on stage or just being an audience member, this (indoor) open mic night offers a platform for all ages, abilities and identities to perform. At this seated show, music performances begin the night before closing out with an open jam. June 20, 6-9 p.m., 2262 Winnebago St.
Don’t miss Stage Q’s pride festival this month, complete with readings, shorts and one-act plays. The weekend kicks off with Drag Bingo before three full days of performances at Bartell Theatre. Free theatre workshops and masterclasses are also happening on the same weekend. June 23-25, 113 E. Mifflin St.
If you’ve never made your own scent before, now’s your chance. Head over to The Soap Opera and choose from herbs including lavender, eucalyptus and peppermint. Make your own sachet, and place them in drawers, closets or showers for long-lasting scents. June 30, 319 State St.
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
