June 24 —The Sylvee
These U.K. rockers are known for their raucous stage energy, with frontman Luke Spiller having been described as “the musical love child of Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger.” This might be the most fun show you’ll see this summer.
June 24 — Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy
This star-studded show brings Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Trampled by Turtles and others to the legendary East Troy amphitheater. Not to be outdone: The tour’s 90-year-old namesake will play his first area show since headlining Farm Aid at Alpine in 2019.
June 28 — Breese Stevens Field
After selling more than 17 million records worldwide over the course of a 30-year career, Butch Vig’s Garbage makes a triumphant return to the town where it all began. They’re joined by founding Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher, whose new album, “Council Skies,” might just be a career highlight.
June 30 — High Noon Saloon
All good country music comes with a backstory, and Shook’s is a doozy: The singer, who is nonbinary, grew up in a fundamentalist Christian household and performed in a band called Sarah Shook & the Devil as a tongue-in-cheek nod to their pious upbringing. High Noon Saloon is the perfect backdrop for Shook’s rowdy tunes, which practically beg to be listened to while drinking a Lone Star.
June 30 — The Shitty Barn
The Spring Green venue has a way of creating perfect pairings. Case in point: this midseason show, which combines Scales’ blues-inflected indie tunes with Eau Claire native Hemma’s ethereal, acoustic folk.
July 27 — The Sylvee
Since breaking out with its aptly named 2016 debut, “Masterpiece,” the Brooklyn-based indie quartet has earned a reputation as your favorite music critic’s favorite band. (Barack Obama also tagged them on one of his famous music lists.)
Aug. 2 — The Bur Oak
“The feels” might be a nebulous concept, but you’re still likely to catch them at this late-summer show. The self-described purveyors of “sad lesbian music” deliver synth pop rock with plenty of hooks and an inclusive promise: Every genre. Every gender.
Aug. 5 — Breese Stevens Field
What exactly is a Holocene? Does it matter? Bandleader Justin Vernon, the patron saint of sensitive lumberjacks, plays his home state for the first time since … forever ago.
Aug. 14 — The Barrymore Theatre
Frontman Jakob Dylan may forever carry the label of “nepo baby,” but for pure singalong nostalgia you could do a lot worse than this show at The Barrymore. The band’s much-heralded second album, “Bringing Down the Horse,” remains a stone-cold classic, with hits like “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache” sounding just as good in 2023 as they did in 1996.
Aug. 26 — The Kohl Center
Don’t think just because they’ve won 13 Grammy Awards that The Chicks have relaxed into their grand dame status. The boundary-smashing trio still has plenty of spit and vinegar, as evidenced by their excellent, Jack Antonoff-produced 2020 album, “Gaslighter.”
GET OUTSIDE:
Stake out a spot on the Capitol lawn (get there early!) and pop a bottle of wine at this Wednesday evening series, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. June 28-Aug. 2
Among this year’s headliners is Tank and the Bangas, winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest a few years back. July 13-16
This free outdoor Friday night concert series occupies the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, with performances by the likes of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades and Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press. June 2-Sept. 15
The free biweekly Friday night event series spotlighting music, visual art and businesses run by people of color returns to the 100 block of State Street. July 14-Sept. 29
Jeff Oloizia is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.