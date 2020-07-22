Madison Magazine seeks nominations for outstanding nurses

This year reminds us just how important our nurses are.

Do you know a nursing professional who has gone above and beyond the call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic? Do you know a nurse who has positively and significantly impacted the health of our community during this global health crisis?

This year reminded us just how important our nurses are, and how their work never stopped as we navigated the coronavirus pandemic. Madison Magazine is seeking nominations for Madison’s Top Nurses. This year, we are particularly requesting nominations for nurses who have shown outstanding bravery, commitment and care during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 17. Nominations are limited to licensed registered nurses in Dane County, along with the surrounding counties of Columbia, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Rock and Sauk.

Nominations will be accepted in each of these three categories:

Practice: This award highlights outstanding clinical practice. It may include application of new evidence, education and development, and interdisciplinary relationships, as examples.

Leadership: This award will be given to leaders who demonstrate the vision, influence and knowledge to lead to meet the demands of the future. Recognition will focus on managers who create the systems and environment to support nursing excellence.

Innovation: This award will be granted to individuals or teams who are improving practice through innovation and improvement. Recipients might include researchers who are generating new knowledge and evidence, nurses who are making improvements to care processes, and nurses who are innovating to improve outcomes.

Categories were selected based on the framework provided by the American Nurses’ Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition’s standard for excellence in nursing practice.

Questions to consider when nominating:

-How did this nurse’s daily work change because of COVID-19?

-How did this nurse go above and beyond to care for or support COVID-19 patients and staff?

-Did this nurse demonstrate skill/innovation that improved COVID-19 care? How so?

To nominate a nurse, fill out the form below. Please be sure to include a short, yet detailed, letter of nomination (under 300 words).

Name of Nurse *

Nomination Category *

Letter of Nomination * Please write a short, yet detailed, letter of nomination explaining why your nurse should be selected as a Top Nurse.

Your Name * Full Name

Your Connection to the Nurse * Please list how you know the nurse or how you've worked with the nurse.

Your Contact Information * If we have questions about your nomination, please list the best way to reach you.

Upload Image If possible, please upload a photo of the nurse you're nominating.

If you have any questions contact Maija Inveiss at minveiss@madisonmagazine.com.

