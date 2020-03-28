Madison library announces virtual library cards

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Public Library has announced virtual library cards for the community to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Facebook post, the virtual library card provides access to Wisconsin’s Digital Library which is home to more than 71,000 digital books, audiobooks, videos and more. The virtual library card provides access through June 30.

Once the library re-opens, users can visit any library location with their photo ID and proof of address to get a full-use library card.

If you do not have a library card, you can apply for a virtual library card by filling out this form.

