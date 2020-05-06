Madison leader Milele Chikasa Anana dies at 86

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Paulius Musteikis

MADISON, Wis. — Milele Chikasa Anana passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 86.

The Madison community leader served as editor and public of UMOJA Magazine for nearly three decades. UMOJA Magazine was launched in 1990 to celebrate the accomplishments and joys of African-Americans in Madison.

In a statement on her passing, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said: “UMOJA focused on positive black news and that is what Ms. Milele was, a positive example and a trailblazer for all of us. She was the first African American to serve on a Wisconsin school board, and the City’s first African American affirmative action officer. She also served as interim director of the Madison Equal Opportunities Commission, worked with the Black Chamber of Commerce to develop a directory of black-owned businesses and to start Black Restaurant Week. She was also an active member of the Madison Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. In 2009, she received the City of Madison’s Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award for her service to our community.

“I join thousands of Madisonians in mourning the passing of Milele Chikasa Anana. To call her a Madison community leader almost seems like an understatement.”

Anana stepped down as editor and publisher of UMOJA in November 2018.

She told Madison Magazine she was planning on asking people to contribute to her scholarship endowment fund through the Goodman Center and the Madison Community Foundation in her time after, while trying to fund a project so that the biographies of prominent black people who achieved ‘firsts in Madison’ wouldn’t be lost.

You can read more of her interview with Madison Magazine from April 2019 here.

Madison.com reported that Anana’s death was attributed to choosing to stop dialysis.

