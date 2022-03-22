Madison K-9s get new vests after successful fundraiser

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s K-9s received their new protection vests Tuesday, MPD announced.

The vests are lighter than the old ones and allow the dogs to wear them more often. Each vest cost $2,600.

Last month, the department asked for help to raise money for six new vests, one for each dog. The department wound up raising $15,600, enough for each dog plus an extra vest.

On Tuesday, K-9 Bowie got a chance to wear his brand new gear.

