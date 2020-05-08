Madison International Speedway planning possible high school graduations

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

OREGON, Wis. — The owners of Madison International Speedway have been speaking with area high schools about hosting their upcoming graduation ceremonies.

Gregg and Angie McKarns own the nearly 50-acre facility, which is located on 1122 Sunrise Road between Oregon and Stoughton.

“The idea came to be two weeks ago, so far we have had discussions with two schools and are hopeful that once we are given the green light, additional schools will consider providing this for their graduates,” said co-owner Angie McKarns. “Our son is two years away from wearing a cap and gown, and our daughter will be going into high school in just over a year. We feel this is something communities can make a reality for their students.”

In-vehicle viewership, student separation that still allows for a class photo and diploma distribution have all been considered in the discussion of how the McKarns could enforce social distancing measures at the events.

School officials who are interested in learning more can call 608-835-9700 or email gm@misracing.com.

