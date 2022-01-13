Madison ice rinks, lagoons closed until further notice due to warmer weather

by Logan Reigstad

Tenney Park's frozen lagoon and hockey rink have opened for the season. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Put the skates away — Madison’s ice rinks and lagoons are closed until further notice due to warmer temperatures.

The city’s parks department made the announcement Wednesday, citing the warmup and pooling water.

On Twitter, the department wrote it anticipates being able to reopen the ice later this week and asked people to stay off it to reduce the amount of time the ice has to be closed.

ICE SKATING UPDATE: ALL ICE RINKS & LAGOONS ARE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, due to warm temps & pooling water. Please remain off the ice & this will help reduce the time closed. We anticipate re-opening later this week. Check the status online. https://t.co/FUEqiemrCP pic.twitter.com/OmGdKFqORF — Madison Parks (@madisonparkswi) January 12, 2022

It was less than a week ago that Tenney Park’s lagoon and ice rinks opened for the season. That announcement came on the same day the Wisconsin State Climatology Office declared Lake Mendota officially frozen over.

To check the status of city ice rinks, click here.

