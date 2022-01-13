Madison ice rinks, lagoons closed until further notice due to warmer weather
MADISON, Wis. — Put the skates away — Madison’s ice rinks and lagoons are closed until further notice due to warmer temperatures.
The city’s parks department made the announcement Wednesday, citing the warmup and pooling water.
On Twitter, the department wrote it anticipates being able to reopen the ice later this week and asked people to stay off it to reduce the amount of time the ice has to be closed.
It was less than a week ago that Tenney Park’s lagoon and ice rinks opened for the season. That announcement came on the same day the Wisconsin State Climatology Office declared Lake Mendota officially frozen over.
To check the status of city ice rinks, click here.
