Madison hosts an operatic scavenger hunt

Fresco Opera’s ‘Aria Hunt’ ends Sept. 27

Joel Patenaude by Joel Patenaude

Fresco Opera urges opera lovers to search Madison for classic arias. (Photo courtesy of Fresco Opera)

One week remains in Fresco Opera’s Aria Hunt – a scavenger hunt for opera lovers in Madison. The innovative alternative to gathering in a concert hall, which is still not possible due to the pandemic, allows people to hear the classic opera pieces in a safe, physically distant way.

Register for the hunt (a donation to Fresco Opera of $8 per person is suggested) to get the clues that lead you to seven places throughout the city. At each location, operatic arias can then listened to on Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube which together tell a story. The event runs through Sunday, Sept. 27.

“We have had a great response to the Aria Hunt,” says Melanie Cain, artistic director and co-founder of Fresco Opera. “We wanted to find a way for the community to be able to get off their screens and enjoy our unique take on opera and our beautiful city at the same time. Based on the response for this, we are looking to expand it to other locations or do another type of performance.”

If you miss the current Aria Hunt, Cain says her organization is making a film that incorporates the locations, music and narration.

For more information and to register, go to the Aria Hunt website.

Joel Patenaude is associate editor of Madison Magazine.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.