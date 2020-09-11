Madison hospitals tighten visitor restrictions following major spike in COVID-19 cases

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison hospitals are restricting visitor guidelines due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Dane County.

Effective Tuesday, no inpatient visitors will be allowed for adult patients at UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health – Meriter hospitals, according to a news release from UW Health.

The only adult visitors allowed will be healthcare decision-makers, support persons for people with disabilities and visitors for end-of-life patients, the release said.

No visitors will be allowed for clinic appointments, except for one support person for patients who are cognitively disable or physically impaired.

Two primary support visitors will be allowed for pediatric patients. Patient siblings will not be allowed in.

One support person will be allowed for maternity patients at UnityPoint Health – Meriter and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

The announcement comes the day after Dane County set a new single-day record for new cases with 456 positive tests. Public health officials believe roughly 65% of new cases are tied to UW-Madison students and staff.

