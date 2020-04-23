Madison hospitals ramp up procedures

MADISON, Wis. — Madison hospitals say they are “slowly resuming” postponed procedures and nonurgent surgeries put on hold since mid-March as levels of coronavirus cases level off.

UW Health, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and UnityPoint Health-Meriter also said people should use their emergency rooms if needed, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Hospitals in Madison and across the state postponed elective procedures in mid-March as COVID-19 spread. Their goal was to increase capacity to deal with a surge in coronavirus patients. The Madison hospitals say they have been able to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients without putting others at risk.

