Madison hospitals ensuring safe baby delivery

MADISON, Wis. — Local health care providers are reaching out to expecting mothers who are nervous about the safety of hospital delivery right now.

UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health released a statement saying “we recognize there may be heightened anxiety around the delivery of a newborn, but, our hospitals and medical teams are taking precautions to ensure a safe and welcoming experience for growing families.”

They said they are taking safety precautions and screening all visitors, including checking their temperature, before they’re allowed to enter the hospital. Only one visitor is allowed to accompany mothers who are in labor.

The hospitals are also adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance around cleaning, disinfection and proper use of personal protective equipment.

If any mothers in labor are identified as having a potential exposure to COVID-19, OBGYN Dr. Jenny Meyer-Carper says SSM Health St. Mary’s has a dedicated wing of their labor and delivery unit to keep them isolated.

“We are really doing everything we can to still make the hospital be the safest place that you can have your baby,” Dr. Meyer-Carper said. “We feel strongly that we can still provide that safe environment and that our moms will still be supported during their labors and births.”

Expectant mothers are encouraged to contact their doctor or midwife to discuss any concerns before delivery.

