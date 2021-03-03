Madison hospitals ease visitor restrictions citing decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Pixabay

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s hospitals plan to ease visitor restrictions next week due to a county-wide decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Starting Monday, UnityPoint Health ‒ Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health will allow one visitor for adult patients at hospitals and clinics. Two support people will be allowed for pediatric patients, according to a news release.

Visitors will be required to wear masks in all settings. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or recently exposed to the virus should not visit.

Health officials said there may be different guidance for each health system, especially regarding end-of-life and COVID-19 patients. More detailed information about each health care provider’s specific guidelines are available on their websites, which are linked above.

