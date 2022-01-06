Madison hospitals at full capacity as COVID-19 continues to surge countywide

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Health care providers in Madison are urging the community to take extra precautions as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to push the local health care system to its limits.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 hospitalizations at the city’s three hospitals — UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Hospital, and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — were tied with the previous peak of 179. As cases continue to rise throughout Dane County, health care providers are worried that hospitalizations might reach even higher levels.

“We are asking our community to help keep our health care workers safe and healthy, by continuing to practice COVID-19 safety,” said Dr. Pam Wetzel, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health – Meriter. “Continued spread of COVID-19 is preventable, we have the tools to stop the spread—masking, limiting gatherings and getting vaccinated and boosted.”

Officials said hospital employees are testing positive at similar rates seen within the community, which has contributed to staffing shortages that make providing care even more difficult.

RELATED: ‘Darkest days’ of pandemic will be next several weeks, UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof says

“We’re extremely short-staffed right now,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer, UW Health. “We’re doing our best to care for as many patients as we can, but the need is outpacing our capacity. With COVID cases rising and staff out because they’re awaiting test results or have tested positive, we’re hitting our limits.”

Because of staffing shortages and an overload of COVID-19 patients, local providers have had to postpone many non-emergency surgeries and procedures. Representatives with the three local providers said they plan to reassess that policy on a weekly basis.

“Health care workers have been incredible throughout this pandemic, caring for our community’s sickest and most vulnerable patients during a prolonged time of stress and uncertainty,” said Kyle Nondorf, president at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison. “The time for our community to come together for the greater good – and in support of our health care workers – is right now. It is in the best interest of our entire community for everyone to mask up, maintain social distance and become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The recent surge in cases on a county and statewide level has led to high demand for COVID-19 testing that’s strained local health officials ability to keep up. On Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced plans to open a new walk-up testing site at the Alliant Energy Center, shortly after announcing expanded hours at PHMDC’s South Park Street clinic.

A list of open appointments is available on PHMDC’s testing site.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.