Madison homeless shelters prepare for cold snap

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Homeless shelters across Madison are getting ready for what will likely be a lasting freeze.

On average, Porchlight said it sees roughly 130 people stay at its shelter each night, with some nights topping 150 people.

Preston Patterson, the drop-in shelter’s director said the challenge this year has been among its staff. Of the 15 employees, 12 have caught COVID-19 over the past few months, but others have stepped up to help.

“Compared to the past, we have enough staff and that’s key,” he said. “You have to have staff and space.”

The shelter typically has a strict 8:30 p.m. curfew, but on nights like Wednesday when the cold can be deadly, they will make exceptions.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.