Downtown Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection redesign underway

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown intersection known for being chaotic is getting reconstructed in the hopes of making it safer.

The changes to the “hairball” intersection off John Nolen Dr. where four roads, a bike path, and a train crossing all meet, are being made by the State Department of Transportation and the City of Madison.

“A lot of people use this area and so we also recognize that it can be disruptive,” said City Engineering Public Information Officer Hannah Mohelnitzky. “We appreciate all the patience as we try to get this project done and done correctly.”

The redesign will include new left-turn lanes on John Nolen Dr. and S. Blair Street — where none exist currently — new medians, new signals and updated railroad gates.

City officials said over the years the lack of left-turn lanes has led to traffic backups and even crashes. From 2011 to 2015, there were 92 total reported crashes.

The construction plan also means nearby bike shop Machinery Row will be losing one of its driveways, which Mohelnitzky said has previously led to cars making unexpected turns.

The project, however, is not limited to safety-driven improvements. There are also plans to address aging infrastructure on S. Blair with pavement replacement.

Major construction will begin the first week of April and will be completed this fall.

